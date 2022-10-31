Class of 2024 point guard TJ Robinson commits to Louisville basketball

University of Louisville basketball Coach Kenny Payne has landed his first commitment in the Class of 2024.

Montclair, NJ, Immaculate Conception point guard TJ Robinson made his announcement on Monday afternoon, picking the Cardinals over LSU, Kansas State, Georgetown, and Temple. He’s a prospect that Louisville tracked during the spring and summer and offered a Scholarship in late July.

The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Robinson has a total of 11 Scholarship offers on the table. They made a visit to Louisville last weekend for Louisville Live.

Robinson played at Cumberland, Md., Bishop Walsh last season but it at Immaculate Conception this season. They played some this past spring and summer with the NJ Scholars 16s team. The Scholars is the program run by former U of L All-American Pervis Ellison, who was a teammate of Kenny Payne.

The first time the U of L staff saw Robinson was back in April and then he played at the NBA Players Association Top 100 camp in late June in Orlando, Fla., and was a standout at the Nike EYBL event in Kansas City. They played later in July with Team Rio at the Under Armor event.

Each member of the U of L staff, including Payne, saw Robinson multiple times during the spring and summer.