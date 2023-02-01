Class of 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes Football Recruiting Tracker

As the college football world turns the page to the national recruiting class of 2024, there will be plenty of eyes on the future of Ohio State football among the nation’s best.

The OSU class is off to a strong start early on as it looks to build on another strong Haul to wrap up the 2023 recruiting cycle under Ryan Day and company.

To continue the recent run of potential College Football Playoff appearances, the Talent has to continue to flock to Columbus in droves for junior days, spring practices, official visits and much more.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button