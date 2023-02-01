Class of 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes Football Recruiting Tracker

As the college football world turns the page to the national recruiting class of 2024, there will be plenty of eyes on the future of Ohio State football among the nation’s best.

The OSU class is off to a strong start early on as it looks to build on another strong Haul to wrap up the 2023 recruiting cycle under Ryan Day and company.

To continue the recent run of potential College Football Playoff appearances, the Talent has to continue to flock to Columbus in droves for junior days, spring practices, official visits and much more.

Buckeyes Now will track the daily movement in the class of 2024 all in one place.

February 1

Jeremiah Smith is the talk of the class of 2024 after his run over the last two months, helping Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna to another state championship and kicking off the offseason circuit with wow plays each time out.

The Junior’s role as a Buckeye Ambassador will also continue to be a storyline to follow and he doesn’t have to look hard for a primary target in high school and 7-on-7 club teammate Joshisa Trader. “Jojo” worked on both sides of the ball to help win the state crown and he could project on offense or defense at the next level, with OSU of course heavily on his trail.

Smith is helping the cause.

“We talked about going to college together, and he went with Ohio State early,” Trader told Fan Nation’s Brian Smith over the weekend. “I didn’t want to commit early.”

Scroll to Continue

Trader is currently ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver projection in the 2024 class, over Smith, in the ESPN 300.

Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader during the state title run at CMHS. Brian Smith

