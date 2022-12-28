Class of 2024 In-State Recruits to Watch

It didn’t take new University of Louisville football Coach Jeff Brohm to make some recruiting noise in the Bluegrass State.

Brohm, a former Kentucky Mr. Football from Trinity High School, has recruited the state of Kentucky Heavily during his time as a head Coach at Western Kentucky University and also during his six seasons as the head Coach at Purdue.

So, now at his alma mater, Brohm is expected to try and keep all the top talent in the area.

And he signed four from the state in his first recruiting class – put together in 13 days – that was announced last week. Out of the high school ranks, U of L signed first-team All-State selections Micah Carter from St. Xavier and Saadiq Clements from Henderson County. Both had been committed to Purdue and flipped to U of L when Brohm took the job.

The Cardinals also inked Baylor transfer Devin Neal, who played his high school ball at Frederick Douglass in Lexington, and Stanford transfer Stephen Herron, who was a first-team All-State selection at Trinity.

Brohm said on signing day that his staff will try to keep all the top talent home.

“We’re going to kind of use the same strategy that Coach (Howard) Schnellenberger used and what I believe in,” Brohm said. “Definitely in-state and the surrounding three-to-four-hour radius we are going to leave no stone unturned and we are going to give everybody that can make a difference the opportunity to come here and compete and help us win football games.

“I think we have a good plan to get that done and a plan to help young players come in and make a difference right away and a plan that we used at Purdue. When you look at Rondale Moore (former Trinity star) and David Bell (Indianapolis native) and George Karlaftis (Indianapolis) all came in and could have gone anywhere in the country and they were stars in year one. Not the second year, not the redshirt year, year one.”

Moving forward, the Class of 2024 in the state of Kentucky is solid and the next few classes together are stacked with elite talent.

Here are the top targets for the Louisville staff from across the state of Kentucky in the Class of 2024.

