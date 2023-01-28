Class of 2024 DB Marquis Gallegos Earns Offer From UCLA Football

The Bruins aren’t done targeting defensive backs just yet.

Class of 2024 safety Marquis Gallegos picked up an offer from UCLA football, he announced Friday night on Twitter. The defensive back out of Chaminade (CA) becomes the fifth defensive back to earn an offer from the Bruins in the past seven days.

Gallegos has additional offers from Arizona, Boston College, Bryant, Cal, Colorado, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Washington State.

Gallegos took two unofficial visits to Westwood back in April, not long after he made an appearance at the 2022 Polynesian Bowl National Combine & Showcase. Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Cal and Oregon have also hosted Gallegos for visits over the past year.

Fresno State was the first school to offer Gallegos back at the start of his sophomore season.

UCLA was one of 31 Colleges that sent coaches to Chaminade over the past few weeks, and 247Sports’ Bruin Report Online reported that Coach Chip Kelly was there to check out Gallegos and the Eagles.

During his junior season at Chaminade, Gallegos totaled 96 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 11 pass breakups and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety earned a spot on the All-Mission League First Team.

Gallegos is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, ESPN and On3, although Rivals has pegged him as a three-star. In the 247Sports Composite, Gallegos is the No. 20 safety in the country, the No. 22 Recruit in California and the No. 234 overall player in his class.

Among safeties in California, Gallegos Ranks No. 2, and No. 1 among those who are uncommitted.

UCLA picked up its first 2024 commitment from four-star cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins on Jan. 17, giving them the No. 32 class in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12.

Gallegos thanked defensive backs Coach Brian Norwood for the tweet announcing his offer. Norwood could move to safeties Coach or take on a new role entirely, since the Bruins brought in Sacramento State’s Kodi Whitfield to be their new cornerbacks Coach earlier in January.

Between Norwood and Whitfield, UCLA has been hitting the recruiting trail hard for defensive backs over the past few weeks. On top of Dunbar-Hawkins’ commitment, they have also offered JUCO safety Zeke Thomas, Mater Dei (CA) three-star safety Jeilani Davis, four-star Calabasas (CA) cornerback Aaron Butler and Bountiful (UT) three-star athlete Faletau Saddle area.

PHOTO COURTESY OF MARQUIS GALLEGOS/INSTAGRAM