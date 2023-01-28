Class of 2024 DB Marquis Gallegos Earns Offer From UCLA Football

The Bruins aren’t done targeting defensive backs just yet.

Class of 2024 safety Marquis Gallegos picked up an offer from UCLA football, he announced Friday night on Twitter. The defensive back out of Chaminade (CA) becomes the fifth defensive back to earn an offer from the Bruins in the past seven days.

Gallegos has additional offers from Arizona, Boston College, Bryant, Cal, Colorado, Michigan State, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Sacramento State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tennessee, USC, Washington and Washington State.

