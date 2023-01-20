Class of 2024 CB Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have their first member of next year’s recruiting class.

Class of 2024 cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins has verbally committed to UCLA football, the Mater Dei (CA) prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. Dunbar-Hawkins put the Bruins in his top 11 on Tuesday night, and wound up picking them over Washington, Michigan, Colorado, Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia, Oregon, TCU, Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button