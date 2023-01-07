Class of 2023 Tight End Jamari Johnson Reaffirms Commitment to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Despite late pushes from other schools, one of the Louisville football program’s longest-tenure commitments in the Class of 2023 is staying in the fold.

Inglewood (Calif.) HS tight end and Louisville commit Jamari Johnson announced Saturday during the All-American Bowl that he is sticking with and signing with the Cardinals. He chose them primarily over Oregon, but had also been considering Cincinnati and Pitt.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button