Class of 2023 OL Tavake Tuikolovatu Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have earned a commitment from one of the top linemen left on the West Coast.

Class of 2023 Offensive lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu has verbally committed to UCLA football, the Summit High School (CA) product revealed Friday on Twitter. Tuikolovatu becomes the first Offensive line Recruit to join the Bruins’ incoming recruiting class, although Coach Chip Kelly and his staff have also been circling the transfer portal to potentially address their needs up front.

