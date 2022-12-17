Class of 2023 OL Tavake Tuikolovatu Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have earned a commitment from one of the top linemen left on the West Coast.

Class of 2023 Offensive lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu has verbally committed to UCLA football, the Summit High School (CA) product revealed Friday on Twitter. Tuikolovatu becomes the first Offensive line Recruit to join the Bruins’ incoming recruiting class, although Coach Chip Kelly and his staff have also been circling the transfer portal to potentially address their needs up front.

Tuikolovatu was sitting on additional offers from BYU, Cal, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Washington State.

Utah had once been favored to snag the Fontana, California, native as recently as October, but the Utes were recruiting Tuikolovatu as a defensive lineman. UCLA Offensive line Coach Tim Drevno was the one who offered the 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect back on Oct. 19.

The Bruins brought Tuikolovatu in for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 9, and it wound up being his last. Tuikolovatu also took official visits to Cal, Utah and Washington State throughout the fall.

Tuikolovatu is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports, but he does not have a rating from Rivals, ESPN or On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Tuikolovatu is ranked as the No. 69 interior Offensive lineman in the country, the No. 75 prospect in California and the No. 861 overall Recruit in his class.

Among uncommitted players in California, Tuikolovatu ranked No. 7 overall and No. 1 on the Offensive line,

During his nine-game senior campaign, Tuikolovatu collected 44 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while also starring as a starting tackle for Summit.

It remains to be seen where UCLA aims to play Tuikolovatu at the next level – tackle or guard. There could be starting jobs opening up at both spots, with guard Atonio Mafi running out of Eligibility and guard Jon Gaines II, center Duke Clemens and tackle Raiqwon O’Neal all set to weigh potential professional opportunities.

Tuikolovatu would presumably not be competing for one of those starting gigs as a true freshman, but how and where the Bruins plug those holes could determine where he fits in moving forward.

