Class of 2023 Offensive Lineman Joe Crocker Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – With the traditional signing period for the Class of 2023 just a couple days away, the Louisville football program’s momentum out on the recruiting trail has picked right back up.

Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy Offensive tackle Joe Crocker announced Sunday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose UofL over held Scholarship offers from Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

