Class of 2023 Linebacker Leviticus Su’a Earns UCLA Football Offer

The Bruins have sent an offer to a prospect the staff has had their eye on for quite some time.

Class of 2023 linebacker Leviticus Su’a picked up an offer from UCLA football, the Recruit announced Sunday on Instagram. It is the 15th Power Five offer for the Mater Dei (CA) product, who is the Consensus No. 1 uncommitted linebacker in the state heading into November.

Su’a already had offers from Arizona, Cal, Colorado, FIU, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Texas and Washington.

