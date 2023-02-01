Class of 2023 LB/WR Wyatt Mosier Commits to UCLA Football as PWO

An Overlooked local Talent has become the Bruins’ most recent walk-on commit.

Class of 2023 prospect Wyatt Mosier has joined UCLA football’s incoming recruiting class, announcing his commitment on Tuesday. The Yorba Linda High School (CA) product met with Coach Chip Kelly on campus and received his walk-on offer on Jan. 18.

Mosier held additional offers from Valparaiso, Northern Arizona, San Diego, Nebraska Kearney, West Texas A&M, Western New Mexico and Black Hills State before ultimately deciding to commit to the blue and gold.

