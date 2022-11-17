Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men’s Basketball

With many of their longstanding targets starting to fly off the board, the Bruins sealed the deal with one of their new favorites out on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2023 guard Sebastian Mack has committed to UCLA men’s basketball, the 6-foot-4 Recruit announced Wednesday night on 247Sports’ YouTube live stream. The Coronado (NV) product had previously included the Bruins in his top five back on Oct. 26 alongside Florida State, Oklahoma, UNLV and Sacramento State.

Mack was also sitting on offers from California, DePaul, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas A&M and Washington State.

