Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men’s Basketball

With many of their longstanding targets starting to fly off the board, the Bruins sealed the deal with one of their new favorites out on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2023 guard Sebastian Mack has committed to UCLA men’s basketball, the 6-foot-4 Recruit announced Wednesday night on 247Sports’ YouTube live stream. The Coronado (NV) product had previously included the Bruins in his top five back on Oct. 26 alongside Florida State, Oklahoma, UNLV and Sacramento State.

Mack was also sitting on offers from California, DePaul, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas A&M and Washington State.

When he made UCLA a finalist, though, the staff had not yet offered Mack a scholarship. Mack made the trip out to Westwood for an official visit the weekend of Nov. 11 and finally locked down that offer, and he wound up committing just a few days later.

UCLA also announced that Mack had signed his national letter of intent, locking him into their incoming recruiting class.

Mack took his official visit to Oklahoma in July, then he took one to Florida State in September. Getting in on Mack early ultimately didn’t help them enough to overcome the Bruins’ late push, however.

Mack was one of the standouts at the Border League in Las Vegas in October, and then he showed out again at the Top Flight Invite the following weekend by averaging 30.7 points per game.

UCLA commit Devin Williams was also at Top Flight, as were a few of the program’s 2024 and 2025 offerrees such as Dedan Thomas, Isaiah Elohim, Vyctorius Miller, Cooper Flagg and Chris Nwuli. With the staff in town to see them, their interest in Mack started to pique, and it only grew from there.

Mack is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. While Mack is the No. 100 Recruit in his class in the 247Sports Composite, he is No. 65 is On3, No. 64 by 247Sports and No. 36 is Rivals.

In the 247Sports Composite, Mack is the No. 14 shooting guard in the country and the No. 7 players in Nevada.

UCLA already had two class of 2023 commits before Mack made his decision – forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams. With the two of them in-house, the Bruins’ small class was ranked No. 33 in the Nation and No. 4 in the Pac-12.

From there, many of the Bruins’ top-ranked targets started to commit elsewhere. Five-star power forward Ron Holland committed to Texas, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic committed to Stanford and five-star small forward Cody Williams committed to Colorado all in a span of a week to kick off November, and five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to USC earlier on Wednesday.

Coach Mick Cronin and his staff have found their preferred option in Mack, though, and the Bruins have another building block for their backcourt of the future.

Redshirt senior point guard Tyger Campbell is likely playing his final season in Westwood, and five-star freshman Amari Bailey is a clear one-and-done candidate, leaving Ample room in the backcourt rotation heading into next season. Four-star freshman Dylan Andrews is one of the only ball-handlers projected to remain on the roster, and former four-star shooting guard Will McClendon is the only other true guard left after him.

Between Mack and whatever Cronin gets out of the transfer Portal or the international recruiting pool, there is now a base for the guard position moving forward.

UCLA’s class moved up to No. 13 in the country and No. 3 in the Pac-12 with Mack’s commitment.

