Class of 2023 G Sebastian Mack Lists UCLA Men’s Basketball in Top 5

The Bruins are officially in the race for another top prospect, despite being further back on the timeline than their competitors.

Class of 2023 guard Sebastian Mack announced his top five Finalists Wednesday, and UCLA men’s basketball made the cut. The 6-foot-4 prospect out of Coronado (NV) also included Florida State, Oklahoma, UNLV and Sacramento State.

Mack was sitting on offers from California, DePaul, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas A&M and Washington State.

The Bruins, however, have not offered Mack to this point.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button