Class of 2023 F Brandon Williams Commits to UCLA Men’s Basketball

The Bruins have added some more talent to their upcoming recruiting class.

Class of 2023 forward Brandon Williams verbally committed to UCLA men’s basketball at his high school on Monday, picking the Bruins over his hometown team, St. John’s. The Christ the King Regional (NY) product took an official visit to Westwood back on Aug. 17, and it apparently left a positive enough impression for him to pledge himself to the Bruins a month later.

UConn, Illinois and Oklahoma State were all part of Williams’ top five before he narrowed it down to UCLA and St. John’s in August. He previously had offers from Bryant, Creighton, George Mason, Kansas State, LSU, Missouri, Rhode Island, Seton Hall, TCU, USC and West Virginia.

