Class of 2023 Athlete Ethan O’Connor Commits to UCLA Football

The Bruins have added a much-coveted athlete to their growing recruiting class.

Class of 2023 athlete Ethan O’Connor committed to UCLA football, the prospect announced Friday afternoon on Instagram. The cornerback-wide receiver hybrid told 247Sports that he informed the Bruins’ coaching staff of his decision Tuesday and was announced as a UCLA commit before Los Alamitos’ (CA) Senior Night game Thursday.

O’Connor also received offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Northern Arizona, Penn State, TCU, Texas A&M, USC and Washington.

