Class of 2023 Athlete Donavyn Pellot Commits to UCLA Football

One of the top-ranked recruits in Nevada has committed to the Bruins, who have now added to their class of 2023 for the first time in nearly two months.

Silverado High School (NV) athlete Donavyn Pellot has verbally committed to UCLA football, his Coach Andy Ostolaza told the Las Vegas Sun on Tuesday morning. Pellot – who plays running back, receiver and defensive back for Silverado at the high school level – became the seventh prospect to join the Bruins’ 2023 recruiting class when he officially announced his decision Wednesday night.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button