Class Of 2023 Athlete Bobby Mears Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On

The Nittany Lions continue to grow.

Bobby Mears, an athlete in the Class of 2023, announced his verbal commitment to Penn State football with a message on his Twitter account Thursday. Mears is the second preferred walk-on run-on to announce their commitment over the last week, after defensive end Joey Palko did Wednesday.

“I am proud and very excited to announce my commitment to play football at Penn State!” Mears wrote. “I’d like to thank Coach Franklin, Coach Elby, and the rest of the Penn State coaching staff for this unbelievable opportunity.”

After visiting Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions’ November 12 Matchup with Maryland, Mears selected the program over Georgetown, Boston College, and Temple, among others.

The 6’4″, 225 pound athlete is listed as a linebacker, tight end, and wide receiver. Mears plays at Malvern Prep, where he currently boasts 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, and an interception.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania native joins James Franklin’s squad, which is ranked No. 14 in the nation according to 247Sports. Penn State’s current class is headlined by interior offensive lineman Alex BirchmeierOffensive tackle J’Ven Williamsand linebacker Tony Rojas.

For your first look at Mears, check out the Hudl highlight reel from his senior season.