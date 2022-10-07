Class B girls’ golf All-State team announced | News, Sports, Jobs

Even though the Class B girls’ golf state tournament wrapped up last week, there are more accolades being given out. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the 2022-23 Class B girls’ golf All-State team has been announced.

With the one All-State team being composed of upperclassmen, here are the Athletes who made were named to the All-State team:

Avery Bartels (Kindred), Ainsley McLain (Grafton), Lauryn Keller (Des Lacs-Burlington), Elle Nicholas (North Star), Kacie Rexin (Carrington), Emma Ketterling (Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter), Libby Dulmage (Rugby), Trista Bilden (Hatton/Northwood), Sophie Ketterling (Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter), and Sophie Brantner (Oak Grove).

In addition to the All-State team, the Outstanding Senior Athlete and Coach of the Year were announced. Congratulations to Ainsley McLain of Grafton (Outstanding Senior Athlete) and Laine Brantner of Oak Grove (Coach of the Year) for their recognition in the sport of golf.