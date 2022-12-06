Class-B basketball polls

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – The team that finished first in the Class-B Boys State Basketball Tournament last season is first in the first poll of this season. Four Winds-Minnewaukan received all of the first-place votes in the poll conducted by the North Dakota AP Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Central Cass is number one in the second girls ranking of the season.

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (18) — 0-0 Record — 180 pts

2. Central Cass — 0-0 Record — 157 pts

3. Bishop Ryan — 0-0 Record — 125 pts

4. Thompson — 0-0 Record — 112 pts

5. Bowman County — 0-0 Record — 102 pts

6. Shiloh Christian — 0-0 Record — 85 pts

7. Kindred — 0-0 Record — 83 pts

8. Grafton — 0-0 Record — 38 pts

9. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion — 0-0 Record — 33 pts

10. North Star — 0-0 Record — 20 pts

Others receiving votes: North Border (0-0), Dickinson Trinity (0-0), Stanley (0-0), Des Lacs-Burlington (0-0), Rugby (0-0), Hillsborox2; Central Valley (0 -0), Hazen (0-0), St. John (0-0), Standing Rock (0-0), Velva (0-0).

2nd Class-B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (14) — 2-0 Record — 171 pts — Last week: 1

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (2) — 3-0 Record — 160 pts — Last week: 2

3. Kindred (2) — 3-0 Record — 144 pts — Last week: 3

4. Rugby — 3-0 Record — 120 pts — Last week: 5

5. Shiloh Christian — 2-0 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 8

6. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 1-0 Record — 61 pts — Last week: 9

7. Thompson — 1-1 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 6

8. Northern Cass — 2-0 Record — 49 pts — Last week: NR

9. Grafton — 2-1 Record — 37 pts — Last week: 7

10. Central McLean — 2-0 Record — 24 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Bowman County (1-1), May-Port CG (2-0), Garrison (3-0), Langdon-Edmore-Munich (0-1), Linton-HMB (3-0), Westhope -Newburg (3-0), Hatton-Northwood (2-0), North Prairie (2-0).

