Class-B All-State Volleyball

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – Linton-HMB, Trinity and Garrison are the volleyball teams who represented Regions 3, 7 and 5 in the tournament. They also have all-state athletes on the roster.

The Lions played in their third straight title match last weekend. The combo of Gracie Schumacher and ShayLee Bosch led the way. They are both on the coaches all-state list. Schumacher set a new all-time tourney record with 145 assists. Bosch was named the Class-B Senior Athlete of the year.

Ava Jahner of Trinity is an All-State player, and so is Karli Klein of Garrison. She was an All-Stater last year as well. Taylor Christensen of Glen Ullin-Hebron had an outstanding season. Taryn Sieg just signed today to play for Bismarck State next year.

The complete All-State list is below:

2022 CLASS B VOLLEYBALL ALL-STATE TEAM

Cora Badding 11 Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich

Kelsie Belquist 11 New Rockford-Sheyenne

ShayLee Bosch 12 Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock

Taylor Christensen 12 Glen Ullin/Hebron

Halle Crockett 12 Northern Cass

Summer Hegg 12 Thompson

Ava Jahner 11 Dickinson Trinity

Karli Klein 12 Garrison

Tori Richter 12 Central Cass

Magee Rovig 12 Bishop Ryan

Taryn Sieg 12 Drake-Anamoose Annie

Gracie Schumacher 12 Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock

Brenna Stroklund 12 Kenmare

Maya Vibeto 11 Our Redeemer’s

Jordan West 12 Thompson

Kate Zimmer 12 Kenmare

NDHSCA POWERADE Outstanding Senior Athlete – ShayLee Bosch, Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock

NDHSCA SUBWAY Coach of the Year – Jaime Richter, Linton/Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock

