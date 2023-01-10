Class AA boys shakeup sees Kernels continue to climb

Jan. 9—MITCHELL — Another week of basketball action across the state means another week of the South Dakota Prep Media basketball rankings.

The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record and total points. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

1. Sioux Falls Jefferson (16), 5-0, 80; 2. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 4-1, 61; 3. Pierre, 5-2, 32; 4. Mitchell, 4-1, 24; 5. Sioux Falls Washington, 3-1, 21.

Serious shakeup: The only team in the same position as last week in Class AA is No. 1 Sioux Falls Jefferson. Sioux Falls Lincoln’s 72-62 win over Pierre propelled the Patriots over the Governors this week, while Mitchell’s win over then-No. 4 Yankton knocked the Bucks out and moved the Kernels up to No. 4. Sioux Falls Washington also took down Pierre 63-57 to move into the top-five this week.

Others receiving votes: Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12, Yankton 6, Harrisburg 4.

1. Dakota Valley (16) 6-0, 80 ; 2. Sioux Valley, 7-0, 61; T-3. St. Thomas More, 8-0, 31; T-3. Dell Rapids, 3-0, 31; 5. Sioux Falls Christian, 6-0, 27.

St. Thomas More closes the gap: Separated by 11 votes last week, St. Thomas More used a three-win week to move into a tie for third place with Dell Rapids. The Quarriers beat Canton 67-36 in their lone game this week. This change comes after a week where there were no changes in Class A, but the rest of the top five remained the same, with Dakota Valley still holding all first-place votes.

Others receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 8, Lennox 2.

1. White River (13), 7-1, 77; 2. Aberdeen Christian (1), 5-0, 59; 3. De Smet (1), 3-1, 48; 4. Castlewood (1), 6-0, 32; 5. Lower Brule, 6-2, 17.

No movement in Class B: If the Class B rankings look similar to last week, it’s because they’re the exact same. The top five in Class B went 6-0, with Castlewood as the only team to play two games. Aberdeen Christian, which received two first-place votes last week, received one this week, while White River garnered 13 this week and 12 last week. De Smet and Castlewood each got one first-place vote both weeks.

Others receiving votes: Faith 5, Ethan 2.

1. O’Gorman (12), 3-1, 76; 2. Sioux Falls Washington (4), 4-0, 68; 3. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 6-1, 41; 4. Pierre, 6-1, 33; 5. Harrisburg, 5-1, 20.

Jefferson jumps Pierre: Pierre’s loss to No. 2 Sioux Falls Washington, coupled with Sioux Falls Jefferson’s wins over Rapid City Central and Stevens moved the Cavaliers up one spot to No. 3, while Pierre dropped one spot to No. 4. The rest of the class remains the same, but Washington picked up four first-place votes this week after O’Gorman had received all 12 last week.

Others receiving votes: Rapid City Stevens 2.

1. Hamlin (11), 5-0, 75; 2. Wagner (4), 6-0, 63; 3. St. Thomas More, 6-2, 46; 4. Vermillion (1), 7-0, 28; 5. Red Cloud, 7-0, 23.

Vermillion checks in at No. 4: A three-win week that included a 62-34 defeat of then-No. 4 Tea Area put Vermillion into the poll at No. 4 after receiving votes last week. The loss, which was Tea Area’s Lone game of the week, resulted in the Titans falling out and getting just one vote this week. The rest of the top five didn’t change in Class A, with Hamlin widening the gap between himself and Wagner in the Chargers’ second week as the No. 1 team.

Others receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Tea Area 1.

1. Viborg-Hurley (15), 6-1, 79; 2. Wolsey-Wessington (1), 6-0, 65; 3. Centerville, 5-1, 38; 4. Sully Buttes, 6-0, 30; 5. Warner, 5-1, 8.

More shuffling at the bottom: The top two of Class B has been consistent nearly all season, but after that there’s been movement galore. Eight teams not in the top five received votes this week after six non-top-five teams got votes a week ago. Warner jumped into the top five after Jones County, which lost to Wall this week, dropped out of its No. 4 spots last week. Centerville stayed at No. 3, while Sully Buttes moved up one spot to No. 4.

Others receiving votes: Jones County 6, Corsica-Stickney 3, De Smet 3, Wall 2, James Valley Christian 2, Castlewood 2, Timber Lake 1, Howard 1.