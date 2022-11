Class AA All-State Volleyball Teams

CLASS A ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL TEAM

AS SELECTED BY THE WEST VIRGINIA SPORTSWRITERS ASSOCIATION

FIRST TEAM

Meg Williams, Shady Spring, SR (Captain)

Emily Denison, Philip Barbour, SR

Mackenna Halfin, Philip Barbour, SO

Chloe Thompson, Shady Spring, SR

Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover, SR

Ashlyn Six, Oak Glen, JR

Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd, SR

Gabby Floyd, Liberty (Harrison), SR

Gabby Elliott, Wayne, JR

Jenna Butcher, Scott, SR

SECOND TEAM

Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour, SR (Captain)

Madison Jones, Winfield, SR

Ashton Henrich, Herbert Hoover, SO

Camille Testerman, Shady Spring, JR

Hannah Harden, PikeView, JR

McKenzie Martin, Oak Glen, SO

Carli Raye, Wyoming East, FR

Arin Lease, Frankfort, SR

Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County, JR

Aubree Cantrell, Independence, SO

Special Honorable Mention

Jersey Smith, Oak Glen; Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Mason Stone, Nicholas County; Bri Adkins, Herbert Hoover; Savanna Patterson, Liberty (Harrison); Stella Kincaid, Winfield; Addie Adkins, Wayne; Kaytlin Kelley, East Fairmont; Jaina Davis, Independence; Emma Swiger, Robert C. Byrd; Sydney Smith, Oak Glen; Olivia Guire, Elkins; Alaira Evans, Chapmanville; Reagan Mann, Shady Spring; Alli Bragg, Lincoln; Taylor Mandell, Frankfort

Honorable Mention

Abby Hanson, Herbert Hoover; Emma Simpson, Wyoming East; Jenna Grose, Nicholas County; Olivia Lucas, PikeView; Janai Turner, Weir; Elleona Stump, Lewis County; Hayley Hovious, Winfield; Payton Mandell, Frankfort; Erin Curran, Liberty (Harrison); Piper Elliott, Wayne; Mea Kauffman, Weir; Kalli Lindsey, East Fairmont; Rachel Mann, Shady Spring; Lily Saville, Keyser; Ella Morgan, Independence; Rylee Burkhamer, Clay County; Alexis Lightner, Nitro