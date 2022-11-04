Class A, Class B SoDak 16 volleyball matchups set for Nov. 8 – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — With the conclusion of region tournament play on Thursday night, the SoDak 16 rounds for Class A and Class B volleyball were finalized.

In Class A, Wagner has the No. 1 overall seed after posting a 30-3 record and will take on Winner, the No. 16 seeds All matches will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at sites and times to be announced.

Platte-Geddes (26-7) earned the No. 9 seed in Class A and will take on eighth-seeded Hamlin (26-4).

In Class B, Burke is the No. 2 overall seed behind No. 1 Warner, with the Cougars taking on Kadoka Area, the No. 15 seeds Tripp-Delmont/Armour took the No. 9 seed as the other representative of Region 5B, while Freeman, the top seed in Region 4B, is seeded 12th. TDA will face eighth-seeded Castlewood, while No. 12 Freeman faces No. 5 Jones County.

The eight winners in each class will advance to their respective state tournaments, starting on Nov. 17 in Sioux Falls. The Class AA SoDak 16 and state tournament bracket will be announced Friday.

Class A SoDak 16 pairings

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Well. 1 Wagner (30-3) vs. No. 16 Winners (12-19)

Well. 2 Miller (31-2) vs. No. 15 Groton Area (14-14)

Well. 3 Elkton-Lake Benton (29-3) vs. No. 14 Lakota Tech (20-10)

Well. 4 Rapid City Christian (29-6) vs. No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (23-9)

Well. 5 Sioux Falls Christian (28-5) vs. No. 12 Redfield (19-12)

Well. 6 Dakota Valley (25-7) vs. No. 11 Baltic (21-5)

Well. 7 Belle Fourche (31-6) vs. No. 10 Mobridge-Pollock (26-6)

Well. 8 Hamlin (26-4) vs. No. 9 Platte-Geddes (26-7)

Class B SoDak 16 pairings

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Well. 1 Warner (33-2) vs. No. 16 Viborg-Hurley (19-12)

Well. 2 Burke (30-4) vs. No. 15 Kadoka Area (16-14)

Well. 3 Chester Area (25-5) vs. No. 14 Faith (21-12)

Well. 4 Northwestern (26-8) vs. No. 13 Faulkton Area (20-11)

Well. 5 Jones County (30-1) vs. No. 12 Freeman (20-9)

Well. 6 Wolsey-Wessington (27-4) vs. No. 11 Timber Lake (22-8)

Well. 7 Colman-Egan (22-9) vs. No. 10 Herreid/Selby Area (21-8)

Well. 8 Castlewood (21-7) vs. No. 9 Tripp-Delmont/Armour (25-4)