Class A All-State Volleyball Teams

CLASS A ALL-STATE VOLLEYBALL TEAM

AS SELECTED BY THE WEST VIRGINIA SPORTSWRITERS ASSOCIATION

FIRST TEAM

Chloe Hale, Buffalo, SR (Captain)

Kamryn Haynes, Williamstown, SR

Sydney Kopshina, Ritchie County, JR

Payton Woodard, Williamstown, SR

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County, SR

Addie Stephens, Wirt County, FR

Sterling Kump, Moorefield, SR

Zoey Hoffman, Buffalo, SO

Kendal Saul, Clay-Battelle, SR

Macy Casto, Ravenswood, SO

SECOND TEAM

Kaileigh Hodges, Montcalm, SR (Captain)

Nora Boggess, Buffalo, SR

Kamryn Conners, Wheeling Central, SR

Aliyah Clarkson, James Monroe, FR

Zyla Lanham, Notre Dame, SR

Nicole Reasbeck, Wheeling Central, SR

Braeden Wall, Tyler Consolidated, JR

Riley Robertson, Greenbrier West, JR

Maggie Boroski, James Monroe, SO

Kadie O’Dell, Greenbrier West, JR

Special Honorable Mention

Allie Cooper, Pendleton County; Zoe Jarvis, Charleston Catholic; Georgie Inman, Williamstown; Hope Woods, South Harrison; Meagan Poticher, Greenbrier West; Jenna Blain, Magnolia; Heaven Tennant, Clay-Battelle; Abby Scritchfield, Ravenswood; Emily Dyer, East Hardy; Andlyn Corathers, St. Marys; Baylee Snodgrass, Sherman; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Autumn Block, Tolsia; Sidney Hinzman, Doddridge County; Ava Pitzer, James Monroe; Brooke Fuller, River View; Jada Salmons, Tolsia; Marissa Ward, Moorefield

Honorable Mention

Claire Strobl, Williamstown; Victoria Sizemore, Montcalm; Harlee McHenry, Gilmer County; Caitlynn Patterson, Clay-Battelle; Haley Hunnicutt, James Monroe; Emily Griffin, Ritchie County; Julia Lilze, Magnolia; Mia Schofield, St. Marys; Emily Besten, Notre Dame; Riah Sprouse, Williamstown; Madison Lagasse, Doddridge County; Preslee Treadway, Greenbrier West; Christee Craddock, Calhoun County; Tiana Tauber, Parkersburg Catholic; Anna Young, Pendleton County; Gabby Leadbitter, Wheeling Central; Haley Wilkinson, Wood County Christian