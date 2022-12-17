Class 6A No. 5 Monarch upends No. 1 Cherry Creek – Boulder Daily Camera

LOUISVILLE — High school athletics often teaches its athletes life lessons that they can always carry with them. It’s Friday night at Monarch High, Class 6A No. 1-ranked Cherry Creek learned a valuable one: do not test Monarch girls basketball.

It won’t end well.

Following a first half defined by defense, the No. 5 Coyotes exploded onto the court in the third quarter to build a lead that proved insurmountable through the final eight minutes. Monarch buried the Bruins, 47-37, to hand them their first loss of the season while the Coyotes stayed perfect at 6-0.

6A girls basketball will be fun this year.

“I know we’ve had years in the biggest division where it feels like there’s really only one or two teams that are the top teams and everyone else is just hoping to play as long as they can,” head Coach Mike Blakely said. “I really feel like this year, it could be any of those five or six, maybe even seven teams that could win the (whole) thing. I think that makes it more exciting.”

Senior point guard Natalie Guanella took the Coyotes under her wing in a white-hot third quarter before ending her night with 19 points coming from all over the floor. Junior Hayley Luther challenged her for the spotlight, but she separated herself from Guanella with a circular line as she sunk four 3-pointers en route to her 16 points.

Luther truly stepped up when her team needed her most, much to the Bruins’ chagrin.

“I feel like we all came ready to play but there was definitely a sense of nerves with them being No. 1,” she said. “We played really well together, definitely on offense. On defense, I feel like we’ve got some stuff to work on, like in the press break. I feel like it just kind of showed us what we were capable of and how we can play up to that potential.”

The Coyotes got off to a rough start and struggled to find ways to penetrate the Bruins’ stifling defense. They, in turn, continued to shut down the Bruins on the other end of the floor before trailing just 23-20 at the half. Cherry Creek never led by more than five points, but certainly held the edge throughout the first 16 minutes.

That didn’t sit right with the Coyotes.

Monarch stormed back in the third quarter, led by Guanella’s seven points, to outscore the Bruins 16-4 in that frame alone, then built the lead up to as much as 14, 41-27, with just under seven minutes remaining.

Senior power forward Amelia Rosin, who rejoined the Coyotes after missing half of last season with an ankle injury, served as the perfect decoy in the paint to give her teammates more scoring chances. She’s hoping that Friday night’s contest will turn the Tides for her team as it prepares to head into winter break.

“Getting to play with this team again, I love everyone on the team,” Rosin said. “We had a really good game tonight. Everyone contributed. We had a Rocky start at the beginning and now it felt like we’re really getting back into it. We have won our past games but we haven’t played our basketball that I know we can play. Today, we came out and we all played as a team and we played really good basketball.”

Cherry Creek gave its best effort to force its way back into contention through the final minutes of the matchup, but it fell short as the clock wound down to zero. Guanella held the ball near the sidelines as time ran out and boisterous cheers filled the gym.

The Coyotes won’t have long to celebrate, however, as they face another tough test when they head to No. 4 Regis Jesuit for their last game of 2022 on Wednesday night. If Cherry Creek taught the Raiders anything, it’s that they shouldn’t sleep on this Monarch team.