Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: With a big win over red hot Mountainside, West Linn remains on top

There’s only one month left in the regular season for high school basketball, and some of Class 6A’s boys basketball districts are multiple teams deep.

And multiple leagues, most notably the Mt. Hood Conference and the Metro League, are full of teams that are currently trading wins over each other.

Take a look at some of the movement in this week’s Oregonian/OregonLive Power Rankings:

1. West Linn Lions (15-1, 1-0 Three Rivers League)

The Lions lost their first game of the season on Jan. 16 and responded with an impressive 68-49 win over a red hot Mountainside. The game saw Sam Leavitt (the Lions’ quarterback in the fall) leading the team with 18 points while stars Jackson Shelstad and Adrian Mosley each scored 17 points. While Shelstad and Mosley are usually the team’s top producers, the Lions clearly are full of players who can score at a high level. West Linn still has two matchups with both Tigard and Tualatin, so the schedule is going to be far from easy moving forward.

2. Tualatin Timberwolves (12-3, 1-0 Three Rivers League)

The Timberwolves followed up a one-point win over Lincoln with a nice 92-56 win over Benson and a close 55-48 win over Oregon City. The Timberwolves have had a tough schedule so far this season, and it doesn’t get any easier with two matchups with West Linn and Rival Tigard in the distance.

3. Lincoln Cardinals (12-3, 6-0 Portland Interscholastic League)

A one-point loss to Tualatin might be the only thing keeping the Cardinals from being No. 2 at the moment, because Lincoln is really playing strong basketball at the moment. The Cardinals have made it through nearly one full rotation of their Portland Interscholastic League schedule (Friday’s Matchup with Wells will finish the circuit) and have wins over Beaverton, Tigard and Barlow. Lincoln has been tough in every challenge it has faced so far this season.

4. Beaverton Beavers (12-5, 3-1 Metro League)

A loss to Mountainside on Jan. 11 stings, but the Beavers have bounced back with a three-game win streak, including a win over Southridge. There’s no time in the Metro League to take your foot off the gas, so the Beavers (who are as deep as any team in the state this season) are going to need to keep their A-game going.

5. Mountainside Mavericks (11-5, 3-1 Metro League)

Without playing in the Les Schwab Invitational, it took a while to really determine how good Mountainside was this season. And it’s clear that the Mavericks are very good. In a Metro League featuring Beaverton and Jesuit, Mountainside sophomore Brayden Boe has been one of the top targets this season. The Mavericks are 3-2 in their last four games with wins over Beaverton, Southridge and Sunset, and losses to Jesuit and West Linn, showing that this is a team that can Hang with top teams.

6. Barlow Bruins (12-4, 5-0 Mt. Hood Conference)

The king of the tough conferences with teams beating each other this season has been the Mt. Hood Conference, and the Bruins are the Sole team to remain perfect in the league — even if it was just by a buzzer-beater against Gresham. Barlow is also fresh off scoring 105 points in a win over Reynolds. If the Bruins can keep up this pace, leaving the Mt. Hood Conference unscathed would be a major accomplishment.

7. Gresham Gophers (12-3, 4-1 Mt. Hood Conference)

The Gophers were on the losing end of the buzzer-beater against Barlow, but other than that have been very successful in their own right. An 87-76 Shootout with Clackamas on Tuesday showcased just how good the offense can be. Esyah Pippa-White scored 28 points to lead the team against the Cavaliers, as five Gresham players finished in double figures.

8. Cleveland Warriors (9-6, 5-1 Portland Interscholastic League)

Since the start of the new year, the Warriors are 6-1 with the sole loss coming to West Linn. Cleveland is as hot as any team in Class 6A right now, and the unit of Jackson Cooper, Sean Chris Tresvant and Beya Kim are playing really tough basketball right now. A 52-50 win over Roosevelt on Monday may have propelled the Warriors to being the top challenge remaining for Lincoln in the PIL.

9. Benson Techsters (9-5, 5-1 Portland Interscholastic League)

In a current 6-1 run, where the only loss came against Tualatin, it is clear that the Techmen can score the basketball. When it’s able to push the pace, Benson can play with a lot of tough teams. But when a team like Tualatin is able to slow the pace and stop shots on defense, the Techmen struggle. The offense heavy style of play can be lethal, however. So expect Benson to be a tough team to match up with.

10. Jesuit Crusaders (9-7, 3-1 Metro League)

It’s been a Rocky ride for the Crusaders, who picked up a huge win over Mountainside but then lost to Lake Oswego and Southridge. A lopsided win over Aloha stopped the losing streak, but the Crusaders are going to need to stay sharp with tough games against Beaverton and Southridge still to come.

Honorable mention

It was unclear how tough the Southridge Skyhawks (13-4, 3-2 Metro League) would be, but the past week was quite revealing. The Skyhawks lost 56-37 to Beaverton, beat Jesuit 57-50 and lost to Mountainside 45-40. Being able to keep pace with the Metro League’s top teams makes Southridge a team to keep an eye on.

The Tigard Tigers (10-5, 1-0 Three Rivers League) lost two shootouts with Benson and Cleveland, which is common against two offensively-minded teams. But Tigard is still a team that should be taken seriously in a tough Three Rivers League.

— Nik Streng, [email protected], @NikStreng