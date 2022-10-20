Class 6A/5A Volleyball state tournament preview

Well. 2 Jenks

State titles: 1996, 1997, 2006, 2014, 2021

Notes: Defending Champions attempting to retain title … Finished 23-3 versus 6A opponents (Norman North, Broken Arrow, Edmond Memorial) … Outside hitter leads Trojans with 341 kills. Setter Brynn Roberts has 875 assists and 57 aces … Ellie Smith has 72 blocks.

Well. 3 Bishop Kelley

State titles: 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018, 2020

Notes: Curry Kendall leads the team with 353 kills, hit 1,000 career kills earlier this season … Jessica Shildt leads with 405 digs and hit 1,000 career digs this season … Kate Schneeberg has 1055 assists. Megan Roy has 65 blocks. Milee Jackson has 42 aces.

Well. 5 Bixby

Notes: Spartans Pursuing first title in school history … Senior outside hitter Olivia Vance led team from down 2-1 in five-set comeback over Owasso for regional championship … Spartans have won past five consecutive games.

Well. 7 Broken Arrow

Notes: Tigers’ third appearance in the state tournament in four seasons … Six players have over 100 kills this season … Junior outside hitter Lauren Harms has 305 kills, 247 digs and 66 aces. Senior setter Hailee Alexander leads with 982 assists with 282 digs and 55 aces. Junior libero Avery Jones has 421 digs and 37 aces this season.

Well. 1 Edmond Memorial (27-5) vs. No. 8 Edmond at Deer Creek (21-10), 9:30 a.m.; Well. 5 Bixby (21-12) vs. No. 4 Norman North (21-10), 11:15 a.m.; Well. 3 Bishop Kelley (26-6) vs. No. 6 Edmond North (22-13), 1 p.m.; Well. 7 Broken Arrow (24-10) vs. No. 2 Jenks (30-43), 2:45 pm

Edmond Memorial/Deer Creek Winner vs. Bixby/Norman North winner, 9:30 a.m.; Kelley/Edmond North Winner vs. Broken Arrow/Jenks winner, 12:30 p.m

Well. 4 Glenpool

Notes: Warriors searching for first title in 24 years … Finished 26-3 against 5A opponents (Coweta 2x, Piedmont). Entering the tournament with 13 consecutive wins.

Well. 7 Sapulpa

Notes: Lady Chieftains looking to advance past quarterfinal round for first time in school history after winning third consecutive regional title … Senior middle Blocker Stailee Heard leads the team with 331 Kills and 94 blocks … Senior libero Kinzie Wagner has 404 digs. Junior setter Jailey Battles has 605 assists and 42 blocks.

Well. 8 Coweta

Notes: Tigers coming off fifth consecutive regional title … Junior outside hitter Alexis Schauffler was Metro Lakes Conference Co-MVP with 284 kills, 44 aces and 262 digs this season … Senior right side hitter Katy Payne was a conference first-team selection with 172 kills. Senior setter Taylor Welborn has 399 assists and 142 digs.

Well. 3 Piedmont (27-8) vs. No. 6 Carl Albert (18-17), 9:30 am; Well. Sapulpa (22-16) vs. OKC McGuinness (30-3), 11:15 a.m.; Well. 1 MB St. Mary (38-1) vs. No. 8 Coweta (20-13), 1 p.m.; Well. 5 Lawton MacArthur (29-3) vs. No. 4 Glenpool (31-5), 2:45 p.m

Mt. St. Mary/Coweta winner vs. Lawton Mac/Glenpool winner, 2 p.m.; Piedmont/Carl Albert Winner vs. Sapulpa/McGuinness winner, 5 pm