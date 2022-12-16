Class 5A, No. 5 ranked Carroll edges Geneva

Staff Reports



Lakeith Person had 16 points, Miles Ansley 13 and Takoda McLeod 10 to lead Class 5A No. 5 ranked Carroll over Geneva 59-56 in high school boys basketball action Thursday night.

The Eagles improved to 12-1 with the win.

Talon Johnson paced Geneva (10-4) with 22 points. Noah Johnson and Evan Griffin added 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Dothan 71, Prattville 52: Thomas Dowd had 24 points, Keith Stampley 14 and Adrian Doyle 12 to lead the Wolves (8-3, 1-1) in a Class 7A, Area 3 win at home over the Lions.

96 Charles Henderson, 73 Pike Road: Jayden Spearman and Austin Cross combined for 66 points, highlighted by 16 3-pointers, in the Trojans’ 96-73 win over Pike Road.

Spearman had 38 points with 10 3-pointers and Cross had 28 points and six 3-pointers. Jywon Boyd added 14 points. Charles Henderson (6-4) had 17 treys overall as Mario Davenport added one.

People are also reading…

Headland 64, Ashford 53: Tylen Williams and Cornelius Arnold both had 22 points and Jaxon Williams eight points to lead the Class 5A No. 9 ranked Rams (9-3).

Cam Fields had 17 points and Ernest Williams had 16 for Ashford (6-5).

Northside Methodist 46, Emmanuel Christian 41 (OT): The Knights edged the Warriors in overtime.

Luke Wood led Emmanuel Christian with 16 points and six rebounds and Logan McNeil had a double-double performance of 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tristan Culp had 12 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

Rehobeth 84, Malone (Fla.) 52: At the Cottondale Christmas Tournament, Caden Wright had 17 points, Sellers Gibson 14 and Jackson Strickland 10 to lead Rehobeth (4-4).

Jackson Welch led Malone with 20 points.

Ariton 48, Opp 35: In a game at Enterprise State Community College, Ian Senn had 18 points, Andyn Garris 10 and Lawson Leger eight to lead Class 2A No. 7 ranked Ariton (9-3).

Opp (4-4) was led by Terry Davis with 12 points, all four on 3-pointers, and by JaKanye Mount, who had a double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds plus three blocked shots. AJ Coleman dished out six assists and Jabarri Hill four assists for the Bobcats.

Slocomb 81, New Brockton 48: Brody Campbell had 28 points, Cade Birge 20 and Rashawn Miller had 16 to lead Slocomb (7-4).

Yassiah Rousseau had 14 points and Baylon Foster 12 to lead New Brockton (0-6).

GW Long 45, Daleville 40: Daylon Henderson had 12 points and Tanner Johnston and Bryson Hughes had nine each to lead GW Long (7-6).

Moses McDowell and Bryan Glawson had 11 points each for Daleville (1-9).

Abbeville 81, Zion Chapel 47: Five players scored in double figures to pace the Class 2A No. 3 ranked Yellow Jackets with Dylan Crawford’s 17 points leading the way.

Ahmod Billins followed with 13 points. Keshon Glanton had 12, Cam Jones 11 and Josh Chitty 10 for Abbeville (9-3).

Mason Stuart led Zion Chapel (5-7) with 12 points. Jacob Chestnut and Slade Grantham had 11 and 10, respectively.

Kinston 61, Samson 21: The Tew Brothers – Connor and Colby – paced Kinston (5-6). Connor, a senior, had 19 points, while Colby, a sophomore, had 12 points.

Coy Ingram led Samson (0-11) with six points.

Barbour County 59, Goshen 45: Dyqwayshon Grubbs had 28 points and 11 rebounds, while Quay Johnson had 17 points and seven steals to lead Barbour County (7-3).

Jadarius Burney had 13 points and Szemerick Andrews had 11 to lead Goshen (2-8). MaKayel McBride added nine.

Walton (Fla.) 47, Elba 17: Cameron Gray had six points to lead Elba (6-4).

Robert Morse led Walton with 12 and Elijah Neenan had 11.

Brantley 77, Pike Liberal Arts 32: At the Tony Stallworth Tournament, the host Bulldogs rolled to an opening win.

Jayden Parks had 24 points, Keldric Brown 12 points and 11 rebounds and Jackson Mitchell 10 points for Brantley (4-1). Jordan Parks added nine points.

Southwest Georgia Academy 61, Lakeside School 27: Rhoades Bennett had 14 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots and Jamez Curry had nine points for Lakeside School (0-7) in the loss.

Wiregrass Kings 56, Holmes County (Fla.) 36: At the Cottondale Christmas Tournament, the Kings (11-1) downed the Blue Devils behind 17 points from Aden Spann and 13 each from Kane Helder and Christian Miller.

Geneva 52, Carroll 46: Makaley Boswell had 14 points, six rebounds and five steals and Kaden Ward had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Geneva (14-2) over Carroll (9-3).

Ameyah Gray and Taliyah Carter both had 19 points to lead Carroll. Tyazia Newman had 10 rebounds and Aaliyah McCray had nine rebounds.

Headland 41, Ashford 31: Alexus Neal had 19 points and 19 rebounds and Jayla Franklin and Mercy Stokes had six points each to lead Headland (9-3).

Trinity McCree had 13 to lead Ashford (5-5).

Northside Methodist Academy 50, Emmanuel Christian 15: Dana Cool had 11 points and Joliegh Parmer and Addie Forrester had nine points each to lead Northside Methodist (9-3).

Jaiden Coleman had 10 points to lead Emmanuel Christian.

Prattville 77, Dothan 29: The Wolves fell to the Lions in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest at home. No details were available. Dothan fell to 2-8 overall and 1-1 in area play.

Charles Henderson 50, 39 Pike Road: KK Hobdy had 16 points and Madison Ousley had 12 points to lead the Trojans (3-4).

KJ Fencher had 12 points and Jazz Johnson 10 for Pike Road.

Samson 53, Kinston 21: Brantley Edberg had 20 points, including her 1,000th career point, to lead Samson (9-2).

Emma Sormrude added 12 points and Holly Warren 10 for the Tigers.

Lauren Norris had 10 points and Kaley Morris nine for Kinston.

Geneva County 73, Elba 54: At the Florala Christmas Tournament, Jordyn Alston had 23 points and Jayden Williams 20 to lead Class No. 7 ranked Geneva County (10-2). Taraji Harley added 10 points.

A’Lyric Whitfield had 31 points to lead Class No. 8 ranked Elba (5-3), highlighted by five 3-pointers.

GW Long 54, Daleville 17: Ally Whitehead had 25 points and Emma Claire Long 12 for GW Long (11-3).

Kaini Schmitz had nine points to lead Daleville.

Abbeville 68, Zion Chapel 6: Jamya Glover and Gabrielle Brown had 24 points each and Bree Hardamon had 10 to pace Abbeville (8-4).

New Brockton 63, Slocomb 37: Reese Eddins had 19 points, while Aniya Barkley earned a double-double of 16 points and 18 rebounds to lead New Brockton, which also got 11 points from Courtney Keith.

Barbour County 55, Goshen 36: Anesia Eutsey had 19 points and Tamia Peterson 13 to lead Barbour County.

Alyssa Sparks had 13 points and AJ Rogers 12 to lead Goshen.

Southwest Georgia Academy 62, Lakeside School 33: Addy Helms had 12 points and Chloe Helms had nine points and six rebounds for Lakeside (4-5), which also got six points and five rebounds from Jayden Green plus 10 rebounds from Eliza Eriksen.

GW Long boys 37, Daleville 11: Preston Williams had 11 points and Jordan Pruitt six for GW Long.

Abbeville boys 46, Zion Chapel 18: Dee Glover had 13 points and Kam Wallace 12 to lead Abbeville.

John Foster Hamm had five points and Brodie Stinson had four to lead Zion Chapel.

Slocomb boys 53, New Brockton 38: Nicholas Peoples had 24 points and Aaron Welborn had eight to lead Slocomb.

Cayden Wallace had 17 points and Josiah Peterson had 12 for New Brockton.

Barbour County boys 42, Goshen 21: Javarius Peterson led Barbour County with 15 points.

Kendin Magnum led Goshen with 12 points.

Southwest Georgia girls 53, Lakeside 39: Sophie Seaborn had 14 points and LeeAnn Judah had eight for Lakeside.

Southwest Georgia boys 33, Lakeside 10: Jamez Curry had six points to lead Lakeside.