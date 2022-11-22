Class 5A Arkansas high school boys basketball preview

With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys Ranks of Class 5A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.

BENTON PANTHERS

Head Coach: Dexter Hendrix

conference: 5A-South

2021-22 Finish: 11-14

Notable Departures

Jack Ginther

Cam Harris | all-state

Players To Watch

G/F Jonathan Bell 6-3 SR

F Terrion Burgess 6-10 SO

G Carter Hedden 6-5 JR

G/F Tire Jemerson 5-11 SR

G/F Kyle Payne 6-3 SR

Outlook

Benton dealt with its fair share of struggles a year ago but has the potential to be one of the more improved teams in Class 5A starting with a host of quality senior experience returning in Bell, Jamerson, and Payne, but the addition of Burgess – the 17th-ranked player in the Class of 2025 per 247 Sports – gives them an immediate boost in the paint.

Coach Said

“We still have a lot of question marks in many areas that we as a coaching staff are curious to see how it will work out. I think the biggest thing we are trying to preach to our guys is that we can be really good defensively. I think our strength will be out in transition. We have a lot of guys that are good at getting to the rim and finishing. I really like our guys and the progress they have made, but we understand there is a long way to go. The team Chemistry is one of the best I have coached.”

– Dexter Hendrix

LAKE HAMILTON WOLVES

Head Coach: Scotty Pennington

conference: 5A-South

2021-22 Finish: 25-7 , 5A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Chase Jessup

Cade Robinson

Demetrius Sharp | all-state, all-state tournament

Players To Watch

G LaBraun Christon 6-0 SO

F Charter Harris 6-5 SR

G Easton Hurley 5-10 JR

G Zac Pennington 6-0 SR | all-state, Southern Arkansas commit

G Zane Pennington 6-2 SO

G Ty Robinson 6-4 JR | all-state

Outlook

The Wolves competed in one of the most thrilling games in state history, defeating Parkview in the quarterfinals before finishing in the Final Four. Many return off of last year’s team led by SAU signee Zac Pennington and rising junior Robinson, who has received a lot of Division I interest. Scotty Pennington mentioned “this is one of the most talented teams we have had here at Lake Hamilton.”

Coach Said

“Our strengths are our team IQ, guard play, and ability to shoot the basketball. We have worked extremely hard on the defensive side of the ball after losing two of our best defenders. If we stay healthy this team has the potential to make a deep run and be one of the better Lake Hamilton teams in recent history.”

-Scotty Pennington

MARION PATRIOTS

Head Coach: David Clark

conference: 5A-East

2021-22 Finish: 25-8, 5A state runner-up

Notable Departures

Jayden Forrest | Accelerated Prep enrolls

Ryan Forrest | Link Year Prep enrolls

Amarion Jefferson | Arkansas Mid-South signee

Darrion Love

Dante Moore

Zion Parnell

Players To Watch

G Lyndell Buckingham 6-1 SO

G/F Donnie Cheers 6-2 SR

G/F Martavius ​​Davis 6-2 SR

F Mikell Lewis 6-4 SO

F Kayden Nesbitt 6-2 JR

F Jalen White 6-6 JR

G/F Anthony Wilson 6-0 SO

Outlook

With so many young players expected to play key roles, David Clark will tell you that he is not sure how he expects the season to go – but he knows there is Unlimited potential. The Forrest cousins ​​have moved on to prep schools and 2025 5-star prospect Terrion Burgess transferred to Benton but Clark has zero doubt that if the team gels as it should then the Patriots expect to compete for the Ultimate Prize after a runner-up finish last season.

Coach Said

“Our kids have to grow up fast and if they do that we will be able to compete for the state championship. I am really high on our sophomores and the group that we have coming from junior high. They have worked hard in the offseason to get stronger, better, and faster. I just can’t wait to see them hit the floor to see what they can do.”

-David Clark

MAUMELLE HORNETS

Head Coach: Michael Shook

conference: 5A-Central

2021-22 Finish: 23-5, 5A first round

Notable Departures

Carl Daughtery Jr. | all-state, Central Arkansas signee

Nico Davillier

Colby Garland | all-state, Link Year Prep enrolls

Jamaal Summons

Caleb Thurman | all-state tournament, Independence Community College signee

Riley Wade

Dexter White

Players To Watch

F Jordan Harris 6-7 FR

G Brandon Johnson 5-9 FR

G Jacob Lanier 6-5 FR

G Elijah Newell 5-11 JR

F Markalon Rochell 6-5 SO

G Addison Shelton 6-0 SR

Outlook

The Hornets had a much quicker exit in the state tournament than expected against Vilonia, however they did not have many opportunities to possess the ball. This season’s addition of Shelton will provide senior experience, but the future – possibly immediate future – is extremely bright with ultra-talented underclassmen in Rochell, Harris, Johnson, and Lanier.

Coach Said

“We only have one player with any significant varsity playing time and we are really young counting on three freshmen and a sophomore. We have a Talented young group that will be successful once they adjust to the speed and physicality of varsity games.”

-Michael Shook

PARKVIEW PATRIOTS

Head Coach: Scotty Thurman

conference: 5A-Central

2021-22 Finish: 24-4, 5A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Jeff Kamanga | all-state tournament, Hendrix signee

Darius Miller

JK Sanders | Eastfield Dallas College signee

Cam Wallace | all-state, Central Arkansas signee

Players To Watch

F Carson Backus 5-10 JR

G Nate Coley 5-10 SR | all-state

G Drake Marbley 5-9 SO

G/F Jaden Miller 6-2 JR

F Christian Sanson 6-10 SR

G/F Dallas Thomas 6-9 JR

Outlook

The Patriots were on the tough end of a historic five-overtime game in the state tournament that put an end to their season, but the Mostly new-look Patriots are re-energized and know the expectation every season is to compete for a state Championship . Thomas, who is ranked the 57th-best player in the 2024 class per 247 Sportshas as high of a ceiling as anyone in Arkansas, while Talented guard and senior leader Coley quietly had an outstanding junior season.

Coach Said

“I have really seen a lot of team camaraderie with these guys. Last year we had five Seniors and I think some of the Younger guys did not necessarily feel comfortable trying to be leaders, but now I think they have figured out they have to do it by committee, so I am seeing this team grow together. We went to some team camps this summer, so I think we have had a lot of time to bond which I have seen early on. I am really excited to see guys embrace new roles. We have some guys who don’t quite know yet what they are going to do in a varsity game that I am excited for them to get the opportunity. I really feel like this team can be good down the stretch even though we are somewhat inexperienced.”

-Scotty Thurman

PINE BLUFF ZEBRAS

Head Coach: Billy Dixon

conference: 5A-South

2021-22 Finish: 21-8, 5A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Troy’reon Ramos | all-state, all-state tournament, Arkansas Baptist signee

Jalen Tatum | Holmes Community College

Players To Watch

G X’zaevion Barnett 6-2 SR

G Courtney Crutchfield 6-3 JR | all-state

G Austyn Dendy 6-1 JR

F Deriyon Graydon 6-5 SO

PG Braylen Hall 5-11 JR

F Jordon Harris 6-6 SR | all-state

F Jabar Spellman 6-2 SR

Outlook

It took until conference play for the Zebras to get Rolling last year and then won 15 of their final 17 games to finish in the Final Four, falling to eventual state Champion Jonesboro. It could be a similar case this year with many Contributors getting a late start having played football, along with some inexperience.

Coach Said

“Going into the year, it is important for us to develop some of these guys that have the ability and physicality to play at this level, they just don’t have the experience. Our expectations are high. We expect to have a successful year and really think we have the pieces and what it takes in order to go out and compete at a high level. We do not take anything for granted, nothing is going to be given. Most people play their best game when they come after us anyway because we are fortunate that it still means something to be Pine Bluff so we know we have to play when that time comes.”

-Billy Dixon

RUSSELLVILLE CYCLONES

Head Coach: Trent Morgan

conference: 5A-West

2021-22 Finish: 22-7, 5A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Donyae May | all-state, all-state tournament, Connors State signee

Grayson Sims | all-state

Players To Watch

P Jayden Berry 6-6 SR

F Caleb Carter 6-3 SR

G Amare Ellis 6-3 SR

F Cam Frazier 6-4 JR

F Akeilius Patterson 6-4 JR

G/F Dawson Shafer 6-3 SR

Outlook

Established head Coach Trent Morgan, who helped build a state Championship program at England, takes over a Russellville Squad that was left in great hands coming off of four-consecutive 5A-West championships. The task for Morgan is to get the Cyclones over the hump in the state tournament and despite the loss of May and Sims, he is confident they should still be in the mix.

Coach Said

“Our kids expect to be in the mix for the 5A-West conference Championship even though we only have one starter returning from last year’s team. I was hired in April, and I didn’t think these guys were tough enough to win at a high level. We have worked diligently to instill some toughness in these guys, and they have responded.”

-Trent Morgan

SYLVAN HILLS BEARS

Head Coach: Kevin Davis

conference: 5A-Central

2021-22 Finish: 15-12, 5A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Trey Tippin | all-state tournament, Central Baptist College signee

Shamar Womack | Virginia University of Lynchburg signee

Players To Watch

G DeCarter Coleman 5-10 SR

G/F James Deloach 6-5 JR

G Princeton “PJ” Davis 5-11 SO

G Deryeus Fowlkes 5-8 FR

G Jonathon Van Buren 6-2 FR

F Javarus Ware 6-10 SR

Outlook

This Bears Squad has the potential to be one of their best teams in recent memory if it all comes together. The length of Ware and Deloach in the paint should give opponents’ fits, along with the talent and depth at the guard positions. If this group comes together like it should, the sky’s the limit.

Coach Said

“It is going to be a young team and we are going to be counting on freshmen and sophomores pretty heavily. I think that is going to be the key is how quickly these young guys grow up, but they are a talented group of kids. We could certainly help ourselves by those guys doing some things early as far as growth since typically there is an adjustment period. The Quicker our guys can respond to that is going to pay huge dividends for us.”

-Kevin Davis