Class 3A Arkansas girls basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land

With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the girls Ranks of Class 3A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.

Head over to the website for complete coverage and standings throughout the season. You can also listen to our Weekly podcast, Arkansas Prep X-tra, for even more in-depth coverage.

BERGMAN’S PANTHERS

Head Coach: James Halitzka

conference: 3A-1

2021-22 Finish: 43-0, 3A state Champions

Notable Departures

Braylen Collins

Karsen Edwards | North Ark College signee

Abby Hodges | all-state, Williams Baptist signee

Kara Ponder | all-state, all-state tournament

Kessa Willis | all-state tournament

Players To Watch

G Taylor Cantwell 5-7 SR

G Maddi Holt 5-7 SR | all-state, all-state tournament Most Valuable Player, Harding University commit

G Taryn Holt 5-4 FR

G Madison Huskey 5-4 JR

G Kiersten Lowry 5-4 SO

F Madeline Moon 5-10 SR

F Ruby Trammell 5-9 JR | Ouachita Baptist University

Outlook

A historic season ended with the Lady Panthers finishing undefeated and hoisting the 3A Trophy at Bank OZK Arena last March. It will be a very tall task to go unbeaten again as they have multiple all-state players and college signees to replace, but Harding commit Holt does return following a highly decorated junior campaign, along with Ouachita Baptist commit Trammell.

Coach Said

“The beginning of the season will be a bit of an adjustment period learning to replace the four starters that graduated and adapt to new roles. We will also be significantly shorter this year, so adjusting to the lack of size will be key. I expect us to be where we need to be by post season to contend with the other top teams in the state.”

-James Halitzka

BOONEVILLE BEARCATS

Head Coach: Tim Goers

conference: 3A-4

2021-22 Finish: 29-2, 3A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Hayley Roberts

Heaven Sanchez | all-state

Joleigh Tate | all-state tournament

Brooke Turner

Players To Watch

G Layla Byrum 5-2 SR

G Lexi Franklin 5-6 JR

F Linley Garrett 5-9 JR

F Karmen Kent 5-10 SR

G/F Carah Miller 5-10 SR

G Leigh Swint 5-10 SR | all-state

Outlook

After a 27-0 start last season, the Lady Bearcats were looking like the possible team to beat before falling by one point to Valley Springs in the regional semifinals and then were knocked out by eventual runner-up Lamar in the state quarterfinals. With four Seniors returning with key roles, including all-state performer Swint and other Juniors with experience, it is unknown whether Booneville will be able to reach that win total again, but they have the pieces for another deep run.

Coach Said

“Great group of girls. If we can get and stay healthy, I am confident we will be competitive.”

-Tim Goers

FOUKE PANTHERS

Head Coach: Mo Williams

conference: 3A-7

2021-22 Finish: 26-7, 3A state first round

Notable Departures

Ashlyn Caudle

Christa Wall | all-state tournament

Players To Watch

G Paige Attaway 5-3 JR

G Jacie Bishop 5-7 SR | South Arkansas Community College Commit

G Allison Caudle 5-7 SO

F Holly Dickey 6-0 JR

G Kendall Haworth 5-7 SO

G Bella Monroe 5-6 SO

F Laynie Richardson 5-7 SO

G Connie Ross JR 5-7

G Logan Smith 5-7 SR | South Arkansas Community College commit

F Nailah Zetrenne JR 5-10

Outlook

It was a quick exit for the Lady Panthers in the state tournament, but the good news is they will be one of the Deeper teams in the state that will play anywhere from 10 to 12 players led by South Ark commits Bishop and Smith. After going 22-3 in the regular season last year, they will just need to be more consistent in the postseason to reach their Ultimate goal.

Coach Said

“I think we have a good chance to be really special this season. We are essentially building off of last season. We have a very unique style of play that allows us to utilize our depth. These girls have worked hard at improving their defensive communication, pace of play and decision making this offseason. I know they believe they can compete with anyone and beat anyone on our schedule and we are all looking forward to the upcoming season.”

-Mo Williams

LAMAR WARRIORS

Head Coach: Brandon Schluterman

conference: 3A-5

2021-22 Finish: 30-3, 3A state runner-up

Players To Watch

G Ashlyn Barnes 5-6 JR

G Morgan Cochran 5-5 SR

F Bailee Cowell 5-6 SR

F/C Madison Davidson 5-10 SO

G Kayley Long 5-5 SO

G Kori Sanders 5-4 SO | all-state

G Shae Taylor 5-7 SR | all-state tournament

F Karley Williams 5-8 SR | all-state tournament

Outlook

Lamar was one of the more balanced teams in the state last season falling only to Bergman twice and Mayflower en route to a Finals appearance. They expect to be even better with everyone returning, headlined by the Quartet of Cochran, Sanders, Taylor, and Williams who all averaged double-digit points per game.

Coach Said

“The kids have had a good summer and fall to get ready for the season. We have spent a lot of time working on our shooting and defense and hope that work carries over into the season.”

– Brandon Schluterman

MAYFLOWER EAGLES

Head Coach: Coty Storms

conference: 3A-5

2021-22 Finish: 20-9, 3A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Karley Brown

Players To Watch

G/F Aniah Delph 5-6 SO

G Hailey Francis 5-4 JR

F London Webb 5-8 JR

G Riley Whittington 5-7 JR

G/F Kiki Williamson 6-0 JR

G Ella York 5-5 JR

Outlook

Playing with a host of talented sophomores, the Lady Eagles made it to the Elite Eight of the state tournament before running into the Buzzsaw that was Bergman. Those sophomores are now experienced Juniors who have had an entire offseason to progress and plan on going even further to the heights of almost two years ago when Mayflower won the program’s first state championship.

Coach Said

“We’re a year older and a little more experienced. Hopefully this helps us deal with adversity. Our conference is Brutal and it will be a battle every night.”

– Coty Storms

MELBOURNE BEARKATZ

Head Coach: Eric Teague

conference: 3A-2

2021-22 Finish: 34-0, 2A state Champions

Notable Departures

Lanie Cornelius

Kenley McCarn | UT-Martin

Players To Watch

F Kaylee Love 5-11 SR | all-state tournament

G Halle Skidmore 5-6 SR

G Ashtyn Kimble 5-6 SR

G/F Abbie Lawrence 5-5 SR

F Kylea Morgan 5-8 SO

G Kaylin Carraway 5-0 FR

Outlook

After dominating Class 2A winning four state titles in a row, the Lady Bearkatz will make the jump to 3A currently on a 64-game win streak. They are tasked with replacing three-time state tournament Most Valuable Player McCarn, one of the most decorated Athletes to ever come out of Arkansas, along with another key starter in Cornelius but return three starters and a host of experience.

Coach Said

“We have an older group mixed with a younger group and we have had a few injuries, so it has been hard for us to mesh, but we understand that what we have to do is bring those two groups together to be successful. They are going to play hard, they are going to be dedicated to defense and scoring. That is something we will have to focus on to figure out who is going to be our scorers. These girls have worked hard individually on their Fundamentals and their skills, so it is just about being able to put all of that together to see what it will take for us to be successful again this year.”

-Eric Teague

SALEM GREYHOUNDS

Head Coach: Josh Bateman

conference: 3A-2

2021-22 Finish: 22-9, 2A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Yukin Beller

Jaycie Strong

Cassidy Walling

Sarah Young

Players To Watch

G Olivia Dockins 5-4 JR

F Greenly Hall 5-10 SR

G Chelsea Hamilton 5-6 SR | all-state, Delta State commit

F/C Kelsey Humphries 5-10 SR

G/F Maddie Keen 5-7 JR

G Marleigh Sellars 5-8 JR | all-state tournament

Outlook

Salem enjoyed great success the past two seasons in Class 2A finishing as runner-up in 2021 and in the semifinals last year. Despite moving up to 3A, the pieces are still there to compete for a Championship starting with the stellar backcourt of Sellars and Delta State commit Hamilton, along with Hall and Humphries providing plenty of length.

Coach Said

“We move up to 3A this season. Looking forward to the challenge of moving up to 3A and playing in a really good girls’ basketball conference. We bring back a lot of experienced players from last season. I feel like we have grown up and matured as a team.”

-Josh Bateman

VALLEY SPRINGS TIGERS

Head Coach: Ryan Johnson

conference: 3A-1

2021-22 Finish: 27-12, 3A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Halle Miller | all-state tournament, North Arkansas College signee

Cayley Patrick | all-state, North Arkansas College signee

Players To Watch

G Eliza Drewry 5-7 JR

G/F Aidan Gorton 5-6 SR

G Katey Henson 5-5 JR

F Savannah Ketchum 6-0 JR

G/F Camie Moore 5-8 JR

F Tayla Trammell 5-11 SO

G Katie Wilburn 5-3 SO

G Macy Willis 5-5 SO

Outlook

The Lady Tigers have won two state titles in the past decade, their most recent in 2020, and feel they can reach that point again with three starters returning – two being just sophomores in Trammell and Willis, along with Henson, a junior. They finished off last season strong winning ten of their final thirteen games, falling twice to eventual Champion and conference foe Bergman, before being eliminated from the state tournament by eventual runner-up Lamar.

Coach Said

“We bring back a solid core from last year which should give us good depth. We play a tough non-conference schedule to help prepare us for a solid conference and much improved 3A across the board. We hope to be playing our best basketball come postseason.”

-Ryan Johnson