Class 3A Arkansas boys basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land

With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys Ranks of Class 3A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.

Head over to the website for complete coverage and standings throughout the season. You can also listen to our Weekly podcast, Arkansas Prep X-tra, for even more in-depth coverage.

BERGMAN’S PANTHERS

Head Coach: Bo Martin

conference: 3A-1

2021-22 Finish: 31-8, 3A regional first round

Notable Departures

Kaden Henson

Players To Watch

G Bryson Bauer 6-0 JR

G Dylan Friend 6-0 SO

G Zion Fultz 6-0 SO

F Brayden Oleson 6-3 SR

G Walker Patton 5-10 SR | all-state

F Kaden Ponder 6-4 JR

F Cody I got 6-3 SO

F Sawyer Schubert 6-5 SO

Outlook

After a strong regular season that abruptly ended early in the regionals, Bergman is primed to make a much deeper run and extend their season into March. The Panthers return just about everyone, including one of the state’s top scorers in Patton (26.4 points per game, 140 made threes), and also boast a strong corps of underclassmen.

Coach Said

“I am very excited about this team. We return four starters from last year and move up a Talented sophomore class. We have been working very hard to improve on the defensive side of the ball, and developing Chemistry on the Offensive end, with our upperclassmen and sophomores. Having a Deeper bench than years past will help us a great deal as well.”

-Bo Martin

DUMAS BOBCATS

Head Coach: Larry Harris

conference: 3A-8

2021-22 Finish: 28-4, 3A state runner-up

Notable Departures

Hooving Beavers

Derrick Lee

Players To Watch

G Braylon Haynes 5-9 SR

F Joseph Jones 6-1 JR

F/C Tim Martin 6-3 SO

F Sam Mondragon 6-2 JR

G/F Guillermo Petty 6-1 SR

G Billy Reddick 5-11 SO

G Mike Reddick 6-0 SR | all-state, all-state tournament

G Tommy Reddick 6-2 JR | all-state, all-state tournament

G Raylen Spratt 5-11 SO

Outlook

Harris and his squad are feeling as confident as ever coming off of a state championship appearance and return just about everyone, including the Reddick’s Mike and Tommy, as well as their younger brother Billy who has a very high ceiling. Along with playing in the ultra-tough 3A-8 conference, Dumas has a challenging nonconference schedule featuring Watson Chapel, Bergman, and Farmington, plus North Little Rock, Har-Ber, and Rivercrest in the Chickasaw Classic that should prepare them for another possible appearance in Hot Springs.

Coach Said

“We return 4 out of the 5 starters who started in the State Championship game vs Osceola. This Squad won’t have a lot of size, but they will have experience and great guard play and we have 5 players who have scored at least 20 pts in one game in their career that could all end up on the court at the same time . I think our athleticism and speed will allow us to play aggressively on the defensive end. We have to improve on Defense and Rebounding to make a deep run this year.”

-Larry Harris

ELKINS ELKS

Head Coach: Jared Porter

conference: 3A-1

2021-22 Finish: 29-5, 3A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Aiden’s Underdown | all-state, all-state tournament, Link Year Prep signee

Braedon Welch | al-state

Players To Watch

G Sean Boddie 5-10 SR

F Steven Holland 6-3 SR

G Trace Keller 6-0 SR

G Jacob McDowell 6-0 JR

F Landon Neal 6-3 SO

G James Townsend 5-10 SO

F John Townsend 6-3 JR

G Trey Vanamburg 6-1 SR

Outlook

The Elks have been a consistent participant in the state tournament and coming off a semifinal finish they are looking to make another deep run. Although they have proven themselves year in and out, it may come with growing pains having to replace all-state graduates and leading scorers Underdown and Welch. The senior experience of Boddie, Holland, and Vanamburg will be key early on.

Coach Said

“We are very excited about the upcoming season. Early on, we will work to create more depth, but by tournament time we feel like we will be as good as anyone in our classification. We like our Talent and Chemistry and feel like we can have a lot of success this season.”

– Jared Porter

EPISCOPAL WILDCATS

Head Coach: Brandon Friedel

conference: 3A-6

2021-22 Finish: 22-9, 3A state quarterfinalist

Players To Watch

F Keeton Dassinger 6-4 SR

G Brolan Griffeth 6-0 SR

G Elijah Mason 6-0 JR

G Kellen Robinson 6-1 SO | all-state, all-state tournament

Outlook

The Wildcats were one of the Final Eight teams standing in the state tournament after winning 18 of their final 20 games and look to go even further with all of their key players returning, led by Division I college prospect Kellen Robinson who averaged 28 points per game as a freshman.

Coach Said

“We are excited to get back this year after a great run last season. This team gained a lot of experience throughout last year winning the conference and advancing in the state tournament with guys that had never been there before. We have pretty much everyone back from last year’s team and are looking to build on the momentum, experience, and successes from the 21-22 season.”

-Brandon FrieC

Photo by Ted McClenning

MANILA LIONS

Head Coach: Lee Wimberley

conference: 3A-3

2021-22 Finish: 21-10, 3A regional first round

Notable Departures

Jake Baltimore | all-state, three-year starter

Dax Davison

Players To Watch

G Luke Beach 6-1 SR

G Jaron Burrow 6-3 SR | 2A all-state at Buffalo Island Central last season

G CJ Carruth 5-8 SR

F Rex Farmer 6-6 SO

G Luke Kirk 6-1 JR

G Brayden Nunnally 6-5 SR | all-state

F Costner Smith 6-3 SR

Outlook

Despite a sudden ending to their season in the first round of regionals, the Lions played well down the stretch falling just three times in their final 16 games that were all to eventual 3A Champion Osceola. They do lose a three-year starter in Baltimore, but welcome back a host of experience led by college prospect Nunnally, and also transfer Burrow (22 points, 7 rebounds per game last year) who returns after playing for Manila in junior high.

Coach Said

“If we stay healthy we should have a very good season. We don’t have a lot of depth but with 4 starters back and Jaron Burrow coming back for his senior season we should have a very good Offensive team. We have to take care of the ball, defend and rebound if we want to take the next step.”

-Lee Wimberley

MCGEHEE OWLS

Head Coach: Dalton Cox

conference: 3A-8

2021-22 Finish: 19-9, 3A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

AJ Jordan | all-state, all-state tournament, Henderson State signee (football)

AND Jordan

Corey Phillips

Players To Watch

G Ky Bell 6-0 JR

G Rashad Brown 5-4 SO

G Trey Fitch 6-2 JR

F Chris Jones 6-4 JR

G Tyrique Newman 6-0 SR

Outlook

Following back-to-back semifinal finishes, the Owls feel they can make it even further with four of their top players returning, plus others the staff feels confident in. The loss of all-stater AJ Jordan, along with JA Jordan and Phillips, could be felt early on, but there is plenty of athleticism and experience across the board to compete with 3A runner-up Dumas as well as the other Talented squads in the 3A-8 as well as the rest of the field.

Coach Said

“I feel as if we have the pieces for another solid season. Anytime you lose key players like the players we graduated last year it has a huge impact on your team, but the players we have returning played an important role in our teams semi-final run last year. Our team Chemistry is better I believe, just have to put the pieces together.”

-Dalton Cox

OSCEOLA SEMINOLES

Head Coach: Bryant Basemore

conference: 3A-3

2021-22 Finish: 29-4, 3A state Champions

Notable Departures

Anthony Harris | all-state tournament

Daylen Love | all-state, all-state tournament, Butler Community College signee

Players To Watch

G/F Cassidy Bullard 6-4 JR

G Richard High 6-3 JR

G Jerry Long 6-0 SR | all-state tournament Most Valuable Player

F Tony McNeal 6-2 SR

Outlook

The Defending state Champion Seminoles will have a much different look with a new head coach, along with having to replace Harris and Love who were key in the title run. The good news is Coach Basemore is an established Coach with experience at the college level, and state tournament Most Valuable Player Long Returns as the senior leader.

Coach Said

“I feel like our team focus is one accord. I also see more of a team-first attitude.”

-Bryant Basemore

ROSE BUD RAMBLERS

Head Coach: Bradley Moss

conference: 3A-6

2021-22 Finish: 21-9, 3A state first round

Notable Departures

Caden Heck

Avery Orman

Players To Watch

G Jace Goodwin 6-0 SR

G Rece Hipp 5-10 SR | all-state, all-state tournament, Henderson State commit

G Brayden Reedy 6-0 JR

G/F Bryce Walls 6-1 JR

F Jared Wray 6-2 SR

Outlook

What the Ramblers may lack in size they make up for with experience and talent, all starting with Henderson State commit Hipp running the point. Coach Moss – who was a key part to the Ramblers’ 2008 undefeated state Championship Squad – refers to Hipp as “whatever level of work ethic comes above gym rat” and if the rest of the pieces come together, expect Rose Bud to build on their 21 wins from last season and make an even deeper run.

Coach Said

“We have really talked a lot this offseason about how we can use our lack of size to our advantage, adjusting to the shot clock and improving on the glass. We did not rebound well last season and that will be our emphasis moving into this season.”

-Bradley Moss