Class 2A Arkansas girls basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land

With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the girls Ranks of Class 2A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.

Head over to the website for complete coverage and standings throughout the season. You can also listen to our Weekly podcast, Arkansas Prep X-Tra, for even more in-depth coverage.

BIGELOW PANTHERS

Head Coach: Peter Ryan

conference: 2A-5

2022-23 Finish: 23-6, 2A state runner-up

Notable Departures

Jenna Starks | all-state tournament

Allison Weaver

Players To Watch

Aubrey Evans 5-11 SR | all-state, all-state tournament

Bella Johnson 5-5 SO

Lily Johnson 5-5 SO

Briley Starks 5-8 SO

Myra Willingham 5-5 SR

Outlook

Bigelow was one of the many who fell victim to the Melbourne machine falling to the Lady Bearkatz in the finals, but still put together a fantastic season winning 20 of its final 23 games. First-year head Coach Peter Ryan takes over the program with the departure of Luke Cornett who is now at Norfork. The loss of Starks hurts, but all-state post Evans and Classmate Willingham lead a talented group of sophomores who should all mesh well as the season rolls along.

Coach Said

“It is my first year at Bigelow High School, and I look forward to continuing to build off the previous success of the program. (We have) Outstanding senior leadership and standout all-state player in Aubrey Evans. Athletic Sophomore group with great potential and will be a solid mix with the senior class. Outstanding work ethic this off-season, underclassmen stepping up to help fill the void left from last year’s graduating class. We are Hopeful to make the state tournament again for the 4th year in a row and make a run.”

-Peter Ryan

ENGLAND LIONS

Head Coach: David Mackey

conference: 2A-5

2022-23 Finish: 24-10, 2A state quarterfinalist

Players To Watch

Jayla Arnold 5’2 JR

Jordan Blake SO | all-state tournament team

Madison Bryant 5’3 SO

Taniyah Carter JR | all-state

McKenna Daniels 5’8 SO

Allison Mackey 5’6 JR

Ariel Penister 6’0 SR | all-state

Outlook

After putting a very talented, but young, group on the floor last season the Lady Lions have high hopes to build on their quarterfinal run with every key piece returning including senior leader Penister who is a force in the paint. Carter will lead the backcourt and a heralded sophomore class that features Blake, named all-state tournament as a freshman, will need to step up.

Coach Said

“Last year we made the Elite 8 in the State Tournament. I believe this season, we have a really good chance to make a deep run in the State Tournament. The girls are working really hard and we have high expectations! I believe we are another year older and a lot more mature this season. We should have a really good team.”

-David Mackey

MANSFIELD TIGERS

Head Coach: Ethan Bowman

conference: 2A-4

2022-23 Finish: 24-8, 2A state first round

Notable Departures

Sadie Roberts | Leading scorer in conference play

Players To Watch

Natalie Allison 6-0 SR

Alyson Edwards 5-11 JR | all-state

Skylynn Harris 6-0 SR

Seven Sanderson 6-3 SR

Kaylee Ward 6-3 FR | Multiple Division I offers including Arkansas and Mississippi State

Kynslee Ward 5-8 JR | all-state tournament

Outlook

Last season brought plenty of success, but the Lady Tigers have the potential to make the most progress of any of the returning state tournament teams in the class. Edwards and Kynslee Ward had exceptional sophomore campaigns, and the addition of freshman Phenom Kaylee Ward, along with an incoming sophomore class that went 22-1 in junior high makes them even scarier for the competition.

Coach Said

“This season we have high expectations. Last year winning conference, district and regional titles with the majority of our players returning with some more great additions, we expect to make it back to the state tournament this year and hopefully make a run. We have better depth, more size and speed. I’m looking forward to this season, we have to continue to work hard and get better each day, week and month as the season goes on.”

-Ethan Bowman

MARMADUKE GREYHOUNDS

Head Coach: Rick Smith

conference: 2A-3

2022-23 Finish: 39-3, 2A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Carolina “Bean” Hoffman | all-state, Greenville University signee

Deavinie Michael

Heidi Robinson | all-state, all-state tournament, Ouachita Baptist signee

Players To Watch

Maranda Bear SR – started since a freshman

Makenzie Hampton JR

Shelby Hensley SR

Chancey Henry SR

Baylie Joiner JR – Justice’s twin

Justis Joiner JR- “sixth man” G

Outlook

Coach Smith understands this year’s team has a lot to prove, especially after losing college signees in Hoffman and Robinson, but feels there is plenty to build on. Bear will be a four-year starter who will lead the Lady Greyhounds, along with Classmate Hensley and a host of Juniors who expect to take the next step.

Coach Said

“We definitely have a lot of work to do. Last year our team averaged 6.4 turnovers a game and that is the best we have had since I have been here when we had (previously) always been at 10 or 11. That is something we are going to have to make sure we keep down is our turnovers with totally new guards. They will have to step up and meet the challenge of taking care of the ball. On defense, we are going to have to limit the other team to one shot because we are not going to be very big. But I do think we will be a little bit Quicker than some of the teams we have had in the past.”

-Rick Smith

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA WARHAWKS

Head Coach: Adam Carlton

conference: 2A-2

2022-23 Finish: 30-4, 1A state quarterfinalist

Players To Watch

Jaley Belote JR

Dessie McCarty JR | all-state

Olivia McClelland JR

AJ Person JR

Marlee Raby JR | all-state, all-state tournament

Outlook

Despite moving up in classification, the expectations are still there for the Lady Warhawks after finishing in the 1A quarterfinals and everyone returning led by McCary and Raby, along with a very strong junior class. They start the season against 1A contenders Mammoth Spring and Wonderview and will not be short of challenges from there playing in the 2A-2 that also features Quitman and Bigelow.

Coach Said

“We got everyone back from last year’s team plus added 3 sophomores. Moving up in classification will bring new challenges, but we have a great group of Juniors that led us last year and hopefully we can challenge for a top spot again this year.”

-Adam Carlton

OZARK MOUNTAIN (WESTERN GROVE) BEARS

Head Coach: Kelsey Hudson

conference: 2A-1

2022-23 Finish: 25-15, 1A state quarterfinalist

Notable Losses

Jordyn Jackson

Macy Young | all-state, all-state tournament, North Arkansas College signee

Players To Watch

Emily Caviness 5’4 SO

Jailyn Jackson 5’1 JR

Chloe Middleton 6’1 SR

Joshanna Middleton 5’8 JR

Kelly Middleton 5’4 SO

Jazmin Roulain 5’4 SO

Anna Stewart 5’6 JR

Tara Yocham 5’4 JR

Outlook

Another on the list moving up in classification, the Lady Bears feature a lot of young Talent that should put them at, or near, the top of the 2A-1 and eventually lead them on another state tournament run that could be even better than their 1A quarterfinal finish. Replacing Jordyn Jackson and Macy Young will be a challenge, but the Talented sophomore and junior classes expect to step up.

Coach Said

“This season we will be playing in a new conference and we will be playing a variety of quality non-conference and conference opponents. We hope to play at a fast pace, having good speed and size this year, I feel like we will have different options to look for offensively. “

-Kelsey Hudson

RIVERSIDE REBELS

Head Coach: Tyler Timms

conference: 2A-3

2022-23 Finish: 21-15, 2A state quarterfinalist

Players To Watch

Brooklyn Berry 5-6 SO

Kalli Blocker 5-5 JR

Amber Courtney 5′-0 JR

Lexi Moyer 5-7 SR

Annalee Qualls 5-6 SO

Mackenzie Thomas 5-6 SR

Ali Towles 5-8 JR

Gracie Washington 5-7 JR

Claire Womack 5-7 SO | all-state tournament as a freshman

Outlook

Riverside has a bit of a problem, but a good one – out of all the talent, how will the coaching staff decipher who gets minutes? Excluding senior leader Thomas, about all of the Contributors will be underclassmen (the junior high team finished 26-2) who saw minutes in varsity, headlined by Womack who is a great multi-sport athlete. The 2A-3 conference is a tough year in and out, but the Lady Rebs might just be the best team at the top when it’s all said and done.

Coach Said

“I am excited we have the depth we need, but it will be hard to pick starters and we will use all 9 players every game. This is the 3rd year here and we have gone to state 1st round (started 4 freshman), state quarterfinals last year, and hopefully make a Deeper run this season. Marmaduke will still be tough, and the 2A-3 is always difficult with Rector, Earle, and BIC all having tradition. Hoping to play our best ball at the end of the year and stay healthy.”

-Tyler Timms

QUITMAN BULLDOGS

Head Coach: Tim Hooten

conference: 2A-2

2022-23 Finish: 29-7, 2A state semifinalist

Notable Losses

Katelyn Black

Macy Broadaway

Taylor Hooten | all-state, all-state tournament, Harding University signee

Jadie Langston

Players To Watch

Ali Cater 5’5 SO

Emma Fenley 5’10 SO

Heidi Goza 5’4 JR

Madison Harneck 5’10 SO

Shelby Haynes 5’9 SR

Kaylee Hobbs 5’9 SO

Anna Hooten 5’10 SO

Emileigh Kennedy 5’6 SR

Lily Kennedy 5’8 SO

Silver Mulliniks 5’8 SR

Addie Rehm 5’2 SO

Cailyn Sullivan 5’11 SO

Outlook

An outgoing senior class who brought the Lady Bulldogs success will now pass the torch to another very talented group that will provide a lot of length. Cater will replace Harding signee Taylor Hooten as the floor general while many of her classmates will be called upon to fill big roles, along with a strong senior class led by Mulliniks.

Coach Said

“Definitely improved on height. Have been really undersized the past two seasons. Will be hard pressed to make the final 4 this season as we are lacking experienced players as the roster has 8 sophomores.”

-Tim Hooten