Class 1A regional volleyball roundup: STM, Le Roy, Cissna Park win regionals | Sports

HEYWORTH — Reigning Class 1A volleyball state Champion St. Thomas More is accustomed to earning postseason hardware.

The second-seeded Sabers accomplished that again Thursday night as they claimed their sixth consecutive regional championship, in a 25-20, 25-18 decision against third-seeded Blue Ridge.

“We’re clicking at the right time,” first-year Sabers Coach Evan Hook said. “We’ve, through the season, toyed with a few lineups. (I’ve been) doing this for quite a while, and this (is a) special group of girls. It’s the end of the season, and you can tell that we want the season to keep going.”

The Sabers (29-7) controlled the match versus the Knights (25-12) on the strength of 11 kills from Shannon Monahan and 21 kills from Julia Johnson.

Claire Kennedy facilitated the offense with 21 assists while adding seven kills, and Erin Henkel contributed four blocks up front.

“Score-wise, for most of the game, we were in control probably 95 percent of the time,” Hook said. “As far as ups and downs, we didn’t really have any this game. There was a point where (we might have been down), but everybody on the court looked very calm and focused.”

Blue Ridge’s offense was paced by Alexis Wike and Phoebe Reynolds as they combined for 10 kills, while Gracie Shaffer chipped in a double-double in 11 digs and 11 assists.

The Sabers’ win ended the Knights’ streak of regional titles at eight.

“Blue Ridge is very well-coached,” Hook said. “They were very scrappy. A lot of balls we’d hit, they’d get up. They’re very good at trying to get the ball. They played great defense.”

The Sabers will host top-seeded Decatur Lutheran in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal on Monday at 7 p.m.

Panthers roar past Storm. Carlee Claunch powered Le Roy to a Class 1A regional championship on Thursday, as the fourth-seeded Panthers topped top-seeded Salt Fork in a 25-11, 21-25, 25-21 thriller at Fisher.

Claunch’s triple-double — 14 kills, 12 assists and 10 digs — was the driving force behind the triumph for Le Roy (20-9), which also included 12 kills from Layla Carr and 18 assists from Haley Cox.

“When the going gets tough, you get the ball to Carlee,” Le Roy Coach Linda Slagell said. “She helped close us out (Thursday) in that third set.”

The Panthers will face third-seeded Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in a Class 1A St. Thomas More Sectional semifinal on Monday at 6 p.m.

Timberwolves outlast Warriors. Top-seeded Cissna Park earned a narrow win over fourth-seeded Wateska to claim a Class 1A regional title in the Warriors’ gym, prevailing 20-25, 25-18, 25-15.

Brooklyn Stadeli paced the offense for Cissna Park (29-6) with eight kills, and Addison Lucht was close behind with six kills. It was a unit that ran through Mikayla Kanke’s 24 assists, while the defense was powered by Morgan Sinn’s 11 digs.

Watseka (22-14) was led by a strong defensive effort from Brianna Denault, who collected 29 digs over the course of the match. Becca Benoit led a balanced offense with nine kills, while Haylie Peck was close behind with eight finishes.

The Timberwolves will face ninth-seeded Bridgeview Aqsa in a Class 1A Milford Sectional semifinal match on Monday at 6 pm

Bearcats stymied. Milford owned two victories versus Grant Park this season Entering Thursday’s Class 1A regional championship match on the Dragons’ home court.

But third time wound up being the charm for third-seeded Grant Park, which stunned the second-seeded Bearcats 24-26, 25-14, 25-20. A trio of double-doubles didn’t allow Milford (26-6) to continue its season.

Anna McEwen produced 20 kills and 15 digs, Jahni Lavicka generated 38 assists and 11 digs, and Hunter Mowrey provided 16 kills and 16 digs in the defeat.