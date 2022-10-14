Class 1A Arkansas boys basketball preview

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land

With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys Ranks of Class 1A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.

BRADLEY BEARS

Head Coach: Benny Harris

Conference: 1A-7

2022-23 Finish: 1A state Champions

Notable Departures

Jaylan Hadamon

Jaquan Harris

Jaylan Taylor | all-state tournament

Colbie West | all-state, all-state tournament Most Valuable Player, National Park College signee

De’Onte Woods | all-state tournament

Players To Watch

Zac Cannon SR

Jamarion Harris JR

Josh Harris SR

Tyrese Harris SO

Jamal Henderson JR

Aiden Pratt SR

Michael Radford JR

Outlook

With many of his former players in attendance, head Coach Benny Harris helped bring Bradley its first state championship in almost three decades as the Bears defeated County Line for the title last spring. With over 40 years of experience, Harris will have to dig into his bag of tricks in order to replace four starters, but has many coming back who gained valuable minutes which should work to the Bears’ benefit.

BRINKLEY TIGERS

Head Coach: Chris Williams

Conference: 1A-5

2022-23 Finish: 17-4, 1A regional semifinalist

Notable Departures

Christian Elliott

Players To Watch

Kylen Baker 6-0 SR | all-state

Allen Davis 6-3 JR

Jaiden Eason 6-2

Jeremiah Harris 6-4 JR

Gauge Havner 6-1 JR

Mitchell Hicks 6-1 JR

Outlook

The Tigers were not short on athleticism last season, but more so experience which is likely one of the top reasons they fell just short of the state tournament. The growing pains are behind them and with a roster full of mostly experienced juniors, plus all-state performer Baker as the senior leader, they are ready to take that next step and extend their season into March.

Coach Said

“I feel like this team has the experience that we lacked last year. We brought back all but one from last year’s team and added a few more pieces which should give us the depth to make a run this postseason. I’m really excited about this group and their potential.”

-Chris Williams

CALICO ROCK PIRATES

Head Coach: Alex Skidmore

Conference: 1A-2

2022-23 Finish: 28-12, 1A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Alex Browning

John David Mitchell

Stratton Sanders

Blythe Stapleton

Daniel Stephens

Players To Watch

Riley Whiteaker SR | all-state tournament

Blake Moody SR

Carter Hiles SR

Outlook

Eight Seniors from last season’s Final Four run have graduated, but another experienced group of them have waited their turn and are ready to shine led by college prospect Whiteaker. The 2023 class notched 23 wins as freshmen and looked to make their own mark as the group before them eclipsed 28 victories.

Coach Said

“We have high expectations for this group. They were very successful as freshmen, so we are looking to get back to the Final Four and hopefully the finals.”

-Alex Skidmore

COUNTY LINE INDIANS

Head Coach: Joe Brunson

Conference: 1A-1W

2022-23 Finish: 40-5, 1A state runner-up

Notable Departures

Caleb Soller

Players To Watch

Trent Johnston 5’11 JR

Aundrae Milum 6-2 SR | all-state, all-state tournament team

Drake Price 5-11 SR

Kelby Rudd 6-0 SR

Caden Vest 6-7 SR

Cooper Watson 6’6 JR | all-state tournament team

Outlook

The Indians were about as consistent as any team in the state last season, reeling off two double-digit winning streaks and eclipsing 40 wins before falling in the final second of the state title game. Senior leader Soller is gone, but the rest of the starters return, including all-state tournament performers Milum and Watson, while Johnson and Vest will take on bigger roles in the rotation.

GUY-PERKINS THUNDERBIRDS

Head Coach: Keane Guide

Conference: 1A-4

2022-23 Finish: 23-11, 1A state semifinalist

Notable Departures

Gabe Strickland | all-state

Jasiah Stubbs | all-state tournament, ASU-Mid South signee

BJ Woodruff

Players To Watch

Ashton Ealy 6-0 SR

Sebastian Ealy 6-2 SR

Colin Fisher 6-3 SR

Aaron Passmore 6-0 SR

Corey Terrell 6-0 SR

Outlook

Following a sub-par 2020-21 season, the Thunderbirds improved drastically last season, notching 23 wins and making an appearance in the Final Four. The loss of Strickland, Stubbs, and Woodruff may be felt, but Coach Guiden has a senior-heavy class that has experienced both Highs and Lows and anticipates building off of last year to make another deep run.

Coach Said

“With the players and experience we have returning, we should be able to compete for a conference championship and get back to the state tournament.”

-Keane Guide

MARKED TREE INDIANS

Head Coach: Barbara Wilburn

Conference: 1A-3

2022-23 Finish: 27-2, 1A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

BJ Marshall | all-state

Itavious Nesbitt | all-state

Players To Watch

Ladarrius Brown 6-1 SO

Ken Carter 5-9 SO

Donnie Childs 5-8 SR

Cameron Marshall 5-10 JR

Willie Marshall 6-1 SR | all-state tournament

Jonah Walker 6-7 SO

Outlook

Losing multiple all-state players is never easy to overcome, but Wilburn is confident in the three Veterans she has coming back in Willie Marshall, Cam Marshall, and senior leader Childs. With a talented group of sophomores led by 6-7 big Walker, another special season could be on the horizon for the Indians who expect to go further than their state quarterfinal run.

Coach Said

“I think we will be very strong, probably stronger than what we were last year, actually. We have a good Corps coming back, a good ninth grade crop that moved up. I am excited about the shot clock being a part of it this year because I think our defense that we play, the shot clock will make it a lot better. I think we are going to be a lot better than what people think.”

-Barbara Wilburn

THE NEW SCHOOL COUGARS

Head Coach: David Ferrell

Conference: 1A-1W

2022-23 Finish: 35-6, 1A state quarterfinalist

Players To Watch

Evan Goldman 6-6 SR | all-state

Michael Hardiman 6-0 SR

Jackson Harris 6-2 SR

Quintis McNeil 6-0 SR

Terrance Poole 6-2 JR

Will Sturner 6-4 SR

Outlook

Following back-to-back finishes in the quarterfinals, Veteran head Coach David Ferrell looks to take the Cougars even further after falling to Bradley, the eventual state champions, last spring in the state tournament. It all starts with all-state post Goldman, but he will have plenty of help as everyone returns, along with Sturner who expects to play a much bigger role.

Coach Said

“(We) Return all starters from a state tournament team, have some nice depth pieces, have gotten a lot Stronger and Tougher from last year.”

-David Ferrell

WONDERVIEW DAREDEVILS

Head Coach: Jerod Squires

Conference: 1A-4

2022-23 Finish: 36-3, 1A state quarterfinalist

Notable Departures

Dillon Gangluff

Caleb Squires | all-state, all-state tournament, Hendrix College signee

Players To Watch

Matt Bingham 5-10 SR

Austin Brice 6-1 SR

Gage Looney 6-1 SR

Tyler Gottsponer 6-3 SR

Ethan Kelley 5-9 SO

Sam Reynolds 6-4 SR

Landon Zachary 6-0 JR

Outlook

The Daredevils are coming off a stellar season and looking for more, but will have to do it without Caleb Squires who was one of the most dominant players throughout the state last year. However, there are three returning starters including Reynolds, a UCA baseball commit, who averaged 22.3 points and 7 rebounds per game, Gottsponer, and Looney, and Bingham as the sixth man.

Coach Said

“I look forward to watching this team grow as the season progresses and see which players elevate their game from last season. I believe this team has the Talent to compete for a 3rd straight conference title as well as be a contender as a top team in regionals as well as make a run in the state tourney come March.”

– Jerod Squires