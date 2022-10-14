Class 1A Arkansas boys basketball preview
By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land
With the start of a new season, SBLive is previewing Arkansas high school basketball. Today, we feature eight teams to watch from the boys Ranks of Class 1A. Over the coming weeks there will be features for each classification as well as player position lists.
Head over to the website for complete coverage and standings throughout the season.
BRADLEY BEARS
Head Coach: Benny Harris
Conference: 1A-7
2022-23 Finish: 1A state Champions
Notable Departures
Jaylan Hadamon
Jaquan Harris
Jaylan Taylor | all-state tournament
Colbie West | all-state, all-state tournament Most Valuable Player, National Park College signee
De’Onte Woods | all-state tournament
Players To Watch
Zac Cannon SR
Jamarion Harris JR
Josh Harris SR
Tyrese Harris SO
Jamal Henderson JR
Aiden Pratt SR
Michael Radford JR
Outlook
With many of his former players in attendance, head Coach Benny Harris helped bring Bradley its first state championship in almost three decades as the Bears defeated County Line for the title last spring. With over 40 years of experience, Harris will have to dig into his bag of tricks in order to replace four starters, but has many coming back who gained valuable minutes which should work to the Bears’ benefit.
BRINKLEY TIGERS
Head Coach: Chris Williams
Conference: 1A-5
2022-23 Finish: 17-4, 1A regional semifinalist
Notable Departures
Christian Elliott
Players To Watch
Kylen Baker 6-0 SR | all-state
Allen Davis 6-3 JR
Jaiden Eason 6-2
Jeremiah Harris 6-4 JR
Gauge Havner 6-1 JR
Mitchell Hicks 6-1 JR
Outlook
The Tigers were not short on athleticism last season, but more so experience which is likely one of the top reasons they fell just short of the state tournament. The growing pains are behind them and with a roster full of mostly experienced juniors, plus all-state performer Baker as the senior leader, they are ready to take that next step and extend their season into March.
Coach Said
“I feel like this team has the experience that we lacked last year. We brought back all but one from last year’s team and added a few more pieces which should give us the depth to make a run this postseason. I’m really excited about this group and their potential.”
-Chris Williams
CALICO ROCK PIRATES
Head Coach: Alex Skidmore
Conference: 1A-2
2022-23 Finish: 28-12, 1A state semifinalist
Notable Departures
Alex Browning
John David Mitchell
Stratton Sanders
Blythe Stapleton
Daniel Stephens
Players To Watch
Riley Whiteaker SR | all-state tournament
Blake Moody SR
Carter Hiles SR
Outlook
Eight Seniors from last season’s Final Four run have graduated, but another experienced group of them have waited their turn and are ready to shine led by college prospect Whiteaker. The 2023 class notched 23 wins as freshmen and looked to make their own mark as the group before them eclipsed 28 victories.
Coach Said
“We have high expectations for this group. They were very successful as freshmen, so we are looking to get back to the Final Four and hopefully the finals.”
-Alex Skidmore
COUNTY LINE INDIANS
Head Coach: Joe Brunson
Conference: 1A-1W
2022-23 Finish: 40-5, 1A state runner-up
Notable Departures
Caleb Soller
Players To Watch
Trent Johnston 5’11 JR
Aundrae Milum 6-2 SR | all-state, all-state tournament team
Drake Price 5-11 SR
Kelby Rudd 6-0 SR
Caden Vest 6-7 SR
Cooper Watson 6’6 JR | all-state tournament team
Outlook
The Indians were about as consistent as any team in the state last season, reeling off two double-digit winning streaks and eclipsing 40 wins before falling in the final second of the state title game. Senior leader Soller is gone, but the rest of the starters return, including all-state tournament performers Milum and Watson, while Johnson and Vest will take on bigger roles in the rotation.
GUY-PERKINS THUNDERBIRDS
Head Coach: Keane Guide
Conference: 1A-4
2022-23 Finish: 23-11, 1A state semifinalist
Notable Departures
Gabe Strickland | all-state
Jasiah Stubbs | all-state tournament, ASU-Mid South signee
BJ Woodruff
Players To Watch
Ashton Ealy 6-0 SR
Sebastian Ealy 6-2 SR
Colin Fisher 6-3 SR
Aaron Passmore 6-0 SR
Corey Terrell 6-0 SR
Outlook
Following a sub-par 2020-21 season, the Thunderbirds improved drastically last season, notching 23 wins and making an appearance in the Final Four. The loss of Strickland, Stubbs, and Woodruff may be felt, but Coach Guiden has a senior-heavy class that has experienced both Highs and Lows and anticipates building off of last year to make another deep run.
Coach Said
“With the players and experience we have returning, we should be able to compete for a conference championship and get back to the state tournament.”
-Keane Guide
MARKED TREE INDIANS
Head Coach: Barbara Wilburn
Conference: 1A-3
2022-23 Finish: 27-2, 1A state quarterfinalist
Notable Departures
BJ Marshall | all-state
Itavious Nesbitt | all-state
Players To Watch
Ladarrius Brown 6-1 SO
Ken Carter 5-9 SO
Donnie Childs 5-8 SR
Cameron Marshall 5-10 JR
Willie Marshall 6-1 SR | all-state tournament
Jonah Walker 6-7 SO
Outlook
Losing multiple all-state players is never easy to overcome, but Wilburn is confident in the three Veterans she has coming back in Willie Marshall, Cam Marshall, and senior leader Childs. With a talented group of sophomores led by 6-7 big Walker, another special season could be on the horizon for the Indians who expect to go further than their state quarterfinal run.
Coach Said
“I think we will be very strong, probably stronger than what we were last year, actually. We have a good Corps coming back, a good ninth grade crop that moved up. I am excited about the shot clock being a part of it this year because I think our defense that we play, the shot clock will make it a lot better. I think we are going to be a lot better than what people think.”
-Barbara Wilburn
THE NEW SCHOOL COUGARS
Head Coach: David Ferrell
Conference: 1A-1W
2022-23 Finish: 35-6, 1A state quarterfinalist
Players To Watch
Evan Goldman 6-6 SR | all-state
Michael Hardiman 6-0 SR
Jackson Harris 6-2 SR
Quintis McNeil 6-0 SR
Terrance Poole 6-2 JR
Will Sturner 6-4 SR
Outlook
Following back-to-back finishes in the quarterfinals, Veteran head Coach David Ferrell looks to take the Cougars even further after falling to Bradley, the eventual state champions, last spring in the state tournament. It all starts with all-state post Goldman, but he will have plenty of help as everyone returns, along with Sturner who expects to play a much bigger role.
Coach Said
“(We) Return all starters from a state tournament team, have some nice depth pieces, have gotten a lot Stronger and Tougher from last year.”
-David Ferrell
WONDERVIEW DAREDEVILS
Head Coach: Jerod Squires
Conference: 1A-4
2022-23 Finish: 36-3, 1A state quarterfinalist
Notable Departures
Dillon Gangluff
Caleb Squires | all-state, all-state tournament, Hendrix College signee
Players To Watch
Matt Bingham 5-10 SR
Austin Brice 6-1 SR
Gage Looney 6-1 SR
Tyler Gottsponer 6-3 SR
Ethan Kelley 5-9 SO
Sam Reynolds 6-4 SR
Landon Zachary 6-0 JR
Outlook
The Daredevils are coming off a stellar season and looking for more, but will have to do it without Caleb Squires who was one of the most dominant players throughout the state last year. However, there are three returning starters including Reynolds, a UCA baseball commit, who averaged 22.3 points and 7 rebounds per game, Gottsponer, and Looney, and Bingham as the sixth man.
Coach Said
“I look forward to watching this team grow as the season progresses and see which players elevate their game from last season. I believe this team has the Talent to compete for a 3rd straight conference title as well as be a contender as a top team in regionals as well as make a run in the state tourney come March.”
– Jerod Squires
