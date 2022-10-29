Clarkson Volleyball Sweeps Geneseo on Senior Night

Potsdam, NY – Celebrating its four senior student-athletes, the Clarkson University Volleyball team’s defense was on point throughout its match against SUNY Geneseo, defeating the visitors in three straight sets 25-13, 25-20, 25-21 on Friday evening at Alumni Gymnasium.

The Golden Knights improved to 15-9 overall and will Settle home court advantage for the Liberty League Playoffs Tomorrow afternoon when the team takes on Ithaca College. SUNY Geneseo saw its mark evened at 11-11 as the Knights fell to William Smith in four sets prior to dropping the match against Clarkson.

In the first set, Emma Baxter popped off three aces in a stretch of seven points as the Golden Knights turned a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead early in the game. Geneseo rallied back to within four, but another strong run of serving from Abigail Spector saw Kristin Werdine delivered four kills in five points to put Clarkson up 10 (16-6) and the Green and Gold cruised from that point on. Geneseo struggled to put a ball down, as it recorded only four kills against two errors on 31 swings.

The second and third sets were closer as Geneseo’s defense began to come close to matching Clarkson’s, resulting in some lengthy rallies and low hitting percentages. A handful of blocks in the early going gave Geneseo a 10-8 lead in the second set, but the lead evaporated as Isabelle Crow began to confuse the block with a few attacks before the Knights’ defense was set for a swing from one of the hitters. Clarkson regained the lead, and then a 6-0 run with kills from four different players allowed the Knights to push the margin to seven (21-14). Geneseo closed the gap to three on two occasions, but could never get within striking distance before the set ended at 25-20.

The final set saw Geneseo take an early lead and keep the Knights at a safe distance until the Midway point when a pair of kills from Kristin Werdine tied the set at 13-13. The Golden Knights then went on a 5-1 run with three kills from Allyson Treichel to take a three-point lead (18-15). Geneseo eventually closed to within one (19-18), but the Knights quickly pushed the margin back to four and held on for a win by the same figure.

Emma Baxter notched 26 digs, seven assists, and four aces in the win for the Golden Knights, while Kristin Werdine had a double-double on 19 kills and 17 digs. Sara Galante also Struck for 10 Kills and a .348 hitting percentage and Allyson Treichel added nine kills and two blocks. Isabelle Crow tossed in 33 assists, 15 digs, and a 4-1-10 hitting line. defensively, Alexandra Bergantz and Abigail Spector also chipped in 10 digs apiece.

For Geneseo, Linda Rossi led the team on offense with eight kills, but it took her 40 swings to get there as Clarkson’s defense forced some lengthy rallies. Julia Wallace had four kills and five block assists, and Jenna Garvey produced 11 assists and 11 digs. Emily Haber was solid with 27 digs and Madison Popielski added 12 digs.