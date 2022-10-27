Clark’s goal helps the Eagles play to a draw with the Sabers on Senior Night

Next Game: at Concordia University (Wis.) 10/29/2022 | 1:00 PM October 29 (Sat) / 1:00 PM at Concordia University (Wis.)

VERONA, Wis. – Lauren Clark scored in the 70th minute for the Edgewood College Women’s soccer team as they played to an action packed 1-1 draw with Marian University on Wednesday evening. In the Eagles regular season finale, Clark’s goal was the equalizer as the Sabers struck early in the first half in the NACC tie.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– Marian University (7-7-4, 5-4-3 NACC) Struck first in the 14th minute. Abby Larson converted a pass from Ashley Welk to give the Sabers a 1-0 lead going into halftime.

– Coming out of the break Edgewood College (11-4-2, 7-3-2 NACC) was determined to find the back of the net. The Eagles fired off three shots early in the second half, with an incredibly close shot from Siobhan Gallagher that found the top woodwork.

– Clark’s goal came as a result of a free kick from midfield off the foot of Gallagher. Mandy Fitzgerald provided the assist on the goal, a header that snuck past the Sabers goalkeeper. Clark easily put the ball into the back of the uncontested net to even the score at one a piece.

– Hailey Corcoran and the Eagles defense stayed strong the rest of the match, keeping the Sabers off the board. Corcoran finished the match with four saves.

– Edgewood College finished with 16 shots to 10 shots from Marian. Greta Blau and Rylee Brotz both recorded three shots, while Marley Satran and Kamy Luecke notched two shots.

– The Eagles celebrated the Careers of four Seniors during halftime. Sierra Connell , Kristen Palmer , Siobhan Gallagher and Trinity Burgh played their final matches at Edgewood College Field at Reddan Park but will continue their Careers and search for more time on the pitch on Saturday in the NACC Tournament.

BEHIND THE BOX SCORE

– The Edgewood College Women’s soccer team will make their second NACC postseason appearance under head Coach Derek Helmer . The Eagles reached the NACC North Semifinal against Concordia Wisconsin during the shortened 2020 season. Before that, the Eagles last reached the NACC Tournament back in 2016.