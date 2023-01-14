Clark named new volleyball coach at Johnson Central

Jan. 13—Jason Clark was looking for the right fit to continue his 15-year coaching career.

They found it in a familiar place having recently coached volleyball and softball at Pikeville. Clark will be returning to southeast Kentucky to take the reins of the volleyball program at Johnson Central, per a press release by the school on Thursday.

“I was familiar with a few of their players,” Clark said. “I had coached them in middle school. The school provides such an amazing atmosphere and culture for really excelling at the academic level and the Athletic level. It felt like a really good fit. It is a very committed community to everything they do. They take pride in being a leader in eastern Kentucky, not just in sports, but in academics as well.”

Clark said he was excited to be close to relatives again after his family moved back to the Ashland area. They plan on commuting to Paintsville every day.

“Johnson Central represents kind of a Homecoming for me, and I’m looking forward to serving there,” Clark said in the press release. “Johnson County is a place where many of my family members, including my grandmother, who is a Meade High School graduate, have lived for much of their lives. I believe Johnson Central is a premier school and program in Kentucky.”

Clark has collected 381 wins during his career on the sideline. He has won 10 All “A” region titles and nine district crowns as a volleyball coach. He also has 13 regional tournament appearances and led Raceland to two 16th Region championships.

Clark has been named the KVCA Region Coach of the Year four times.

He loves coaching all sports, but volleyball holds a slight edge over the others.

“I love volleyball,” Clark said. “I don’t think there is a greater sport than volleyball. Every single possession is a point. It’s not like that in any other sport. Net sports are so different. The game can turn on one point. You have to play in that one moment. You have to live in that moment. It’s one point at a time.”

“I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity at Johnson Central,” he added. “Johnson Central has always had a strong commitment to academics and athletics and has set the standard for many different programs in eastern Kentucky.”

The Golden Eagles posted a 22-16 record last season and advanced to the 15th Region Championship match for the first time since 2005. Johnson Central only had three Juniors on the team last year and brings the entire roster back. Clark said the experience will be invaluable during the transition process.

The Golden Eagles program is looking to take the next step and that involves getting past city rival Paintsville. The Tigers have won four of the last six region titles and hold a 29-game winning streak against Johnson Central.

Clark wants to establish those high expectations with his new team.

“The one thing that Paintsville has that we want at Johnson Central is longevity,” Clark said. “(Tigers coach) Dawn Kinner has been there so long, and it’s really helped them that they’ve not had much turnover. They have done a great job in organizing their youth and middle school programs into their high school programs. Johnson Central has the numbers. They were the region runner-up last year. They have got everybody back. They’ve never had the high expectations. I want to come in and teach and lead them and say, ‘It’s time to live up to the expectations and be the standard.”

Clark is married to Tara. They have three children: Brady, Grace and Bristol.

