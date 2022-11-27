Clark Lea talks ‘painful’ blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season

A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state Rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under Coach Clark Lea.

After the game, Lea spoke with Reporters in Nashville, Tenn., about what went wrong in the loss, how he views the season overall and more. Below is a partial transcript of his comments, edited for clarity and brevity. Readers can view the full video of Lea’s press conference HERE.

Opening statement:

Lea: “We’re beat up from the result and wanted to extend our season, but those feelings don’t capture the direction that we’re headed. The choices and behaviors that we have moving forward are gonna help us unlock our potential. I think we have made a lot of Improvements as a program. We will take the time over the next few weeks to unpack that and unpack the learning for the season to make sure we’re plotting the course forward so that when we get going in January with Team 3 that we’re gonna be on a path to further improvement. As far as the game tonight, first of all credit to Tennessee, credit to Coach (Josh) Heupel. They got that team ready to play. They bounced back from a tough one and had a great effort on their end. I felt like in the first half, we were struggling offensively. We were able to sustain a couple of drives but had some self-inflicted wounds that kept us from puncturing the end zone.

“Defensively, the first drive was about the long reception that set up the score. Their second score was about missed opportunities — I think two fourth-down conversions on that drive. But I thought we settled in and started playing the game that we wanted to play defensively in the first half. Obviously the punt return for a touchdown was a critical breakdown and a huge swing of momentum to get them to 21 (points). Then the second half was just an unfortunate swing there where we had three consecutive possessions for them that started at midfield. The first was a fourth-down conversion attempt on our end that came up short. The second was our fake punt that we fumbled back to them after converting, and the third was a punt return that got out to midfield. I still felt like we were gonna be in position defensively to hold on, but we played uncharacteristically in that second half.