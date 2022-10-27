Clark Lea provides injury updates, talks status of AJ Swann during Commodores’ bye week

While Vanderbilt will not play a football game this weekend, the Commodores still have a lot on their to-do list heading into their next game on Nov. 5 against South Carolina. Starting quarterback AJ Swann left last weekend’s game at Missouri with an injury, and multiple other key players need to use the bye week to get healthy as well. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt should have multiple freshmen make their debut now that their redshirt seasons are sealed after eight games.

Four games remain in the season — South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee at home as well as a road trip to Kentucky. Sitting at 3-5, Vanderbilt faces an extremely steep hill to climb if it hopes to make an improbable appearance in the postseason. But ending its 25-game SEC losing streak is not out of the question.

The ‘Dores did not hold their typical media availability this week during the bye, but Coach Clark Lea spoke Wednesday on the SEC coaches teleconference call. Below is a transcript of Lea’s entire comments regarding injury updates, the freshmen and his thoughts on getting an extra bye week thanks to the team’s Week 0 start.

