Clark Lea addresses final play in loss at Mizzou, injury to AJ Swann

Vanderbilt came about 40 yards away from pulling off an upset at Missouri on Saturday, but instead its SEC losing streak moved to 25 straight games following a 17-14 loss. Ray Davis came up short on fourth down as the Commodores couldn’t get a push up front on fourth-and-inches against the Tigers.

After the game, Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea discussed the Commodores’ Offensive struggles, the injury to starting quarterback AJ Swann, the fourth-down call and more; below is a transcript of his comments, lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Opening statement:

Lea: “Obviously, we’re disappointed (about) falling short. I thought we just didn’t do enough offensively tonight to have the opportunity to win the game there late. I think you credit Missouri’s defense for that. I think there’s also going to be plays that we want, again, where we have a chance to win a one-on-one or a chance to go up and get the ball, and we’ve gotta capitalize on those opportunities. I challenged the defense at halftime. It was 17-0. We had a 10-point swing there at the end of the first half. It was a disappointing moment for our program, but I challenged our defense to keep it to 17, and the offense to keep battling and to stay in the fight.