Clark Island artists’ work is on display at the Craignair Gallery

Craignair Gallery invites the public to a Holiday Open House December 7 from 4 to 7 pm to celebrate the opening of “Tide to “Pine”, a photographic exhibition by Justin Smulski and works by Clark Island artists Shelley Nolan, fused glass; Susan Baines, small form; Mary Gaudette, nature photography; Lesley Dangerfield and Gayle Bedigian, ceramics. Refreshments will be provided.

As a freelance photographer, Smulski’s photography addresses what it means to live, explore and work in Maine from the perspective of one who is “from away.”

Hailing from Suburban New Hampshire, the photographer eventually moved to Washington DC, Boston and finally Portland, Maine.

“My photography is about ditching those unhelpful Monoliths and building a shared vocabulary of exploration,” said Smulski, in a news release. “There is a thoughtfulness, intimate and deeply honest, to how we Orient ourselves in relation to the places we are drawn to for solitude and exploration.” I

“Tide to Pine” is on exhibit through Jan. 3. Works by Clark Island artists remain on exhibit throughout the year. The Craignair Gallery, located at 5 Third Street in Spruce Head, is open daily from noon to 5 pm For more information, contact [email protected] or visit craignair.com/gallery.