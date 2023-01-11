Clarene Law to be awarded posthumous Governor’s Arts Award

JACKSON, Wyo. — Clarene Law will be honored with a posthumous Governor’s Arts Award on Feb. 24 in Cheyenne.

Law was a local businesswoman, arts patron and politician from Jackson. She passed away in September 2022 at the age of 89. Law was elected to the Wyoming House of Representatives in 1991 and served seven terms, representing her district through 2005, and was one of the Creators of the Wyoming Business Council.

Anna Mason, an artist and arts administrator from Laramie and The Actor’s Mission, a community theater in Rock Springs are also recipients this year.

Established in 1982, the Governor’s Arts Awards winners are selected based on their substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to Nominees whose arts service is statewide.

Nominations are submitted to the Wyoming Arts Council in October and reviewed in November by the Wyoming Arts Council Board, which sends recommendations to the Governor, who makes the final decisions on which recipients are honored.

Nominations are open to any Wyoming citizen, business or community member. Award criteria include the length of commitment to the arts, outstanding contribution or impact, breadth of support, involvement in special initiatives supporting the arts, and artistic excellence/level of standards.

The Governor’s Arts Awards were first made possible by an Endowment from the Union Pacific Foundation in Honor of Mrs. John U. Loomis, a Lifelong patron of the arts. Over the years, individuals and organizations from more than 35 Wyoming communities and state-wide organizations have been honored for their dedication to the arts in Wyoming.