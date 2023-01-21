Clarendon’s Jmaury Davis officially signs to play football for Texas Tech

It’s no secret that Jmaury Davis is heading to Texas Tech for football. They made that announcement last year and never wavered.

Friday morning, though, he got to make the decision official and celebrate with his peers.

Davis, a senior at Clarendon High School, signed his National Letter of Intent Friday to play football at Texas Tech University. The ceremony was held in the Broncos’ gym where Davis plays basketball.

“This feels good,” Davis said. “It feels good to show the little kids that look up to me that they can be in the same shoes as me one day.”

Again, the decision to go to Lubbock wasn’t a hard one for Davis.

“When I went up there (to visit) everything just felt like home,” he said. “It felt like the place I belong. From the coaching staff all the way to the trainers, they just showed me love and made me feel like I could stay there another four years.”

Davis is rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com, three-star by 247Sports.com, and is widely regarded as a top-50 prospect in the state. Listed as 5-foot-11, 172 lbs., he’s officially categorized as an athlete.

Previously, it was expected that Davis would play on defense. He’s played linebacker at the high school level, but his smaller stature and lightning speed would favor a move to safety. However, Davis said Friday that the plan was for him to play on the Offensive side of the ball in college at running back.

After rushing for 2,160 yards and 31 touchdowns last season, it’s not hard to figure out why. With that being said, he’s keeping an open mind about where his best fit will be in the future.

“Right now it’s just a work around since I’m really an all-around athlete,” he said. “Running back is just where I excel the most.”

What position he plays next may be up in the air, but what’s not up for debate is the impact he’s had at the high school level. He totaled 75 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery on top of his aforementioned rushing stats last year and is a two-time state champion in basketball. He averaged over 20 points a game last season and is thriving on the hardwood this year as well.

“I’m just so proud of Jmaury,” Clarendon head Coach Clink Conklin said. “Tech is getting a great player and a great person. He’s a great kid, works hard and I hope he does great things for them down there.”

Davis is still hoping to pull off a three-peat in basketball this year. After that, though, his future is all about the red and black.

“My high school career has been crazy,” Davis said. “Now, though, it’s time to let that go and move on to the next…My next goal is to get out of high school, graduate and go see what I can do at Tech. Gonna wreck ’em.”