Clarendon’s Jmaury Davis officially signs to play football for Texas Tech

It’s no secret that Jmaury Davis is heading to Texas Tech for football. They made that announcement last year and never wavered.

Friday morning, though, he got to make the decision official and celebrate with his peers.

Davis, a senior at Clarendon High School, signed his National Letter of Intent Friday to play football at Texas Tech University. The ceremony was held in the Broncos’ gym where Davis plays basketball.

“This feels good,” Davis said. “It feels good to show the little kids that look up to me that they can be in the same shoes as me one day.”

Again, the decision to go to Lubbock wasn’t a hard one for Davis.

