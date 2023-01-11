Clarence girls soccer Coach Matt Andrews decides not to return to program to focus on family

After three seasons with the Clarence girls soccer program, Coach Matt Andrews has decided not to return to focus on family, he told The News on Tuesday.

“Basically, my kids are getting older and what I decided is I wanted to spend a little bit more time with them,” Andrews said. “My daughter is about to be a senior in high school and I’ve missed out on the last few falls with her. I want to be able to spend time with her and the rest of my family. … I think it was the right time for me.”

Andrews, the reigning co-Class AA Coach of the Year, led the Red Devils this past season as the first Section VI team to advance to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state final. The team finished with a 19-2 record.

After each season, Andrews gives himself time to think and reflect on the season and his future plans. After one of the greatest girls soccer seasons in Section VI history, he decided in early December it was time for him to put his family first.

In an early morning meeting on a Wednesday, Andrews informed his former players of his decision.

“I had a great run with the program,” Andrews said. “Started with the Covid year with no fans in the stands, which was weird. Through all of that, I loved working with the girls. They’re a great group of kids. Every year was a wonderful group of kids to work with and they made me love coaching.”

Andrews won’t say he’s retiring, but that he’s stepping away from the profession “for an indefinite period of time.”

“Maybe one day I will return to coaching as an assistant,” Andrews said. “It takes a lot of energy to run a program and I have a lot of things I enjoy in my life and that’s focusing my energy and time with the people I care about in my life. Sometimes it’s hard to run a program and do those things as well. In saying that, I hope what I gave the program and gave the girls is what they were hoping for and they look back later in life at this experience.”

The now-former Coach says he knows nothing about who the candidates are to replace him, but one of those candidates won’t be Andrews’ assistant, former Williamsville East girls soccer Coach and New York State High School Girls Soccer Hall of Famer, Chris Durr. Durr spent this season helping Coach his alma mater and is hopeful he continues to do so.

“I’m thankful for Matt for giving me the opportunity to coach at my alma mater,” Durr said. “I’m looking to continue in that position as long as they will have me. I’m sure whoever the new person is, I’ll sit down and talk with them.”