Claire Rain joins the Florida State Women’s soccer team from Tennessee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminole soccer team added another key transfer from Tennessee on Friday afternoon as Claire Rain signed with the Seminoles.
Rain, a former All-SEC Freshman honoree, is the second Tennessee Volunteer to transfer to the Seminoles joining former teammate Taylor Huff. A primary defender during the 2022 season, Rain started all 19 matches for Tennessee and played the second-most minutes on the team.
She was a key piece to the Lady Vols’ defense that had a shutout streak over the span of eight games in the 2022 season. Rain had one assist on the year which was to now Seminole teammate Huff against No. 5 Duke on Aug. 25.
During her freshman season in 2021, Rain tallied two goals and six assists on her way to being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
She appeared in all 23 games as a freshman and made 22 starts for the Lady Vols. After the season, Rain was No. 32 on Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list.
Rain is a Tampa, Fla., native where she played for HB Plant High School and also played club soccer for the Tampa Bay United Rowdies. Rain was a superb track athlete Qualifying for the state meet in both the 100m dash (12.0) and the 400m dash (56.7).
.