Claire Hutton selects North Carolina as her college Women’s soccer destination
When Claire Hutton talked about making a college choice, major Division I Women’s soccer coaches listened.
Hutton, now a junior at Bethlehem who has decided to graduate after this school year and who is currently competing for the school’s boys’ soccer team, has selected North Carolina to continue her playing career. She chose the Tar Heels, a program where Mia Hamm and Tamarac Graduate Nicole Roberts both starred at, over such schools as Stanford, Virginia, Texas, Penn State and Maryland.