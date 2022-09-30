Claire Hutton selects North Carolina as her college Women’s soccer destination

When Claire Hutton talked about making a college choice, major Division I Women’s soccer coaches listened.

Hutton, now a junior at Bethlehem who has decided to graduate after this school year and who is currently competing for the school’s boys’ soccer team, has selected North Carolina to continue her playing career. She chose the Tar Heels, a program where Mia Hamm and Tamarac Graduate Nicole Roberts both starred at, over such schools as Stanford, Virginia, Texas, Penn State and Maryland.

“I really got that feeling that a lot of people talk about where you go to a college campus and you are around a team and the environment and you feel it is a special place. That is sort of what took over my feeling when I was there,” Hutton said. “I have been to multiple Camps there before, so I knew about the culture of their program. They made me feel special there. It just all came together and it is the best place for my future.”

Hutton was named to the Times Union Large-School All-Area girls’ soccer first teams as both a seventh grader (2018) and eighth grader (2019), earning Player of the Year plaudits for her second varsity season.

In April, Hutton was a member of the United States 17-and-under Squad that won the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying tournament in the Dominican Republic. Although she played well in that event as the team’s youngest player, Hutton was not invited to play in the World Cup event next month in India.





Bethlehem girls’ soccer Coach Tom Rogan approached Hutton with the idea at the end of her sophomore year to potentially play for the boys’ soccer team as a junior.

“I didn’t say yes and I didn’t say no,” Hutton said.

A few weeks before tryouts began, Hutton made the decision to give boys’ soccer a try.

“It is awesome. They are like brothers to me,” Hutton said. “The speed of play is awesome.”