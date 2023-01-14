Claire Chastain, Terryn Milton enjoy basketball life at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER — With some free time on one of the final weekends before the Oklahoma State Women’s basketball team began its season in November, Terryn Milton went home to Owasso.

She spent time with her dogs. Ate her mom’s smothered chicken. Visited with family.

The type of things she rarely got to do during the season the previous four years while she was playing at Texas-Arlington.

In the first game of the regular season, OSU’s Claire Chastain looked into the seats at Gallagher-Iba Arena and saw all of her family.

“That hasn’t happened in a really long time,” Chastain said later.

She, too, had been a bit disconnected from such family experiences while at UT-Arlington the past four seasons.

Now, they’re enjoying basketball closer to home, having transferred to Oklahoma State for their super-senior seasons, where they’re helping the Cowgirls to a strong start under first-year Coach Jacie Hoyt.

OSU is coming off back-to-back wins over Texas and 18th-ranked Baylor with a visit from a struggling TCU Squad set for 2 pm Saturday at GIA.

