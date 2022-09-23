Claiborne volleyball sweeps Pineville – Claiborne Progress

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Claiborne volleyball Hosted Pineville September 19 for three matches of volleyball action.

Match one was the Freshman game and the Lady Bulldogs inched away and led 11-7. Pineville rallied and were within two, but CHS once again moved out by five. Pineville then went on a run and got to within three. 21-16 was the set one final with Claiborne winning.

Set two began with CHS going up 7-0 and the Lady Mountain Lions having to call time out. Claiborne then moved on out to 18-5 Mostly on the merits of their serve. The second set and match went to CHS by the final of 21-6.

Next on the court were the junior varsity players. Claiborne ran out to a 6-2 lead, but the Lady Mountain Lions rallied making it 6-4. The Lady Bulldogs pushed ahead 13-6 and went on to take the first set 21-12. During set two, Claiborne jumped ahead 3-0 and Pineville grabbed a quick time out. The time out worked, and Pineville tied it at 10 and went ahead by one. Claiborne looked a bit out of sync but managed to tie it at 15 and also managed to regain the lead 17-16. CHS won the second set 21-19 and the match in straight sets.

Last but not least, the varsity players took the court. This one started as a back-and-forth contest, but Pineville was the aggressor. Claiborne went ahead by two and then pushed ahead by six, 13-7. The Lady Bulldogs moved out to 18-10 but then allowed Pineville to tie at 20. CHS moved on out and had set point at 24-21. Claiborne took the opening set 25-21.

The second set started at 3-2 but Pineville tied it at three. Claiborne had to rally from behind and pulled ahead 9-6 and then 14-9. The Lady Mountain Lions were in striking distance and finally tied it at 20 and went on to lead 24-22. Claiborne tied the set at 24 and won 26-24 in a thriller. Leading two sets to zero, Claiborne jumped out to a 4-0 lead and stayed out front until Pineville tied it at 10 and then went ahead by one. Claiborne took the lead back and pulled away to 17-12. Pineville tied it at 19 then Claiborne finished the set and match 25-20.

Coach Christy Brooks talked about her team’s performance, “Well we played well tonight, and it was a team effort. Not one of them stood out and took over the game, but we played together and got the win. When it comes to the player of the game, I think it should be Genesis Bailey because she has done everything that I have asked her to do.”