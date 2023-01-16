CJ Stroud’s uncertain future has Ohio State football fans completely on edge

Ohio State football star CJ Stroud has yet to make a decision about his future, and his silence has put fans on the edge of their seats.

Stroud has until Monday to decide whether he will declare for the NFL Draft or return to OSU to continue his college football career. Among the highest-rated players in the class who are projected to go into the Top 10, only Stroud hasn’t made his choice.

With that said, many are wondering if it’s an indication he’s leaning towards playing under the Ohio State football program for another year. The presence of NIL makes it possible since it provides Stroud a good option to earn while staying in college.

Despite the fact that what he’ll earn through NIL isn’t as Massive as what he’ll get from being a Top 5 or 10 pick in the NFL, it’s still significant money that’s hard to ignore.

As Stroud ponders on his decision, fans couldn’t wait to hear what he will do.

“CJ Stroud’s version of “The Decision” unofficially happens soon. I’m loving the suspense,” one fan said.

“If Stroud doesn’t declare I am getting suspended from Twitter,” another commenter shared.

A third fan said, “It’s 10:53 pm. The night before the final day to declare for the draft and CJ Stroud still has not declared… a fan can dream.”

Of course some are losing their patience, with one Twitter user saying, “Can CJ Stroud declare already.”

On the other hand, a few are theorizing why it has taken so long for Stroud to decide on his future. “I think CJ Stroud is truly struggling with this decision and that’s why it’s taking so long,” another fan said.

Whatever Stroud decides to do, though, one thing is clear: it will have massive implications on the NFL Draft and the current status of Ohio State football.