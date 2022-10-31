CJ McCollum Praises Trey Murphy III’s Work During ESPN’s NBA Today Appearance

The New Orleans Pelicans are near the top of the standings and getting more airtime from the national media. This new Spotlight has helped elevate the franchise into a new Stratosphere of relevance even in the NBA’s larger media markets. Willie Green’s Squad is 2-0 in New York and Los Angeles this season and even the role players are starting to get the Spotlight that matches their unseen work.

Pelicans Vice President Swin Cash was tuning in as the duo shared their personal stories in between breakdowns of the Offensive reads that get them open looks.

McCollum, President of the NBPA, did not take the one-and-done path of most of today’s stars. He got a four-year education and stressed that it was one of the best things for his life, his basketball career and beyond. Seeing how to lead in different roles is something to lean on, especially in his first full year with a new team.

The former Portland and Lehigh star shared that those four years, “It taught me how to run a team, it taught me how to lead, but also how to follow. I had to go through the rigors of being a freshman carrying net bags and taking ice Baths in trash cans. Then I was a leader, a team Captain and I had to be kind of a liaison for the staff to keep the Pulse of the team. Then getting to the NBA you go back to the beginning of carrying bags and getting coffee…I’ve gone through each phase of what it is like to be a basketball player.”

McCollum, being the Veteran leader that he is, went out of his way to share that “Trey is not gonna speak to the work that he’s put in but you can see the Transformation and the confidence but it’s really about the work.”

Murphy III is averaging 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist in just over 30 minutes per game. The 2021 first-round pick has snagged 7 steals and 11 of his 36 rebounds have been offensive boards that extend possessions. He is shooting 54% from three-point range and has only missed one free throw.

The growth this season is due to the “work in the summer and my vets giving me a lot of confidence. CJ brought me to a workout in New York and was telling me he has really big expectations for me this year,” Murphy III told the NBA Today panel.

Murphy III’s start to the season is historic. Now that everyone, not just Murphy III and McCollum, can see the development, Trigga Trey says of CJ, “I appreciate him getting me the ball.”

McCollum appreciates the extra outlets. It relieves the burden sometimes carried in Portland. McCollum is averaging a career-best 7.2 assists per game, even though Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have missed time. His defense is now a net-positive, averaging a career-high 1.3 steals per game. McCollum does not get to the free throw line often, but he is shooting 86.7% from the Charity stripe, which has helped boost his points per game average over 20.

McCollum does not mind passing to and sharing the spotlight with the second-year sensation. They saw the work. Well, most of it. Trigga Trey trekked out on his own as well but, McCollum says he “caught him in the gym on a late night before a game getting reps in.”

There will be several more national outlets trying to get some reps in with these New Orleans Pelicans before the playoffs. Fans can count on that like a McCollum to Murphy III possession adding up to points.

