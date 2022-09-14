CJ McCollum is the best tough shot maker in the NBA

When the New Orleans Pelicans signed CJ McCollum, they got one of the most consistent scorers in the NBA.

The guard has scored over 20 points per game for the last seven seasons, including last year, when he averaged 24 points and 5.8 assists in 26 games for the Pelicans.

He’s the type of veteran who would help any team, and the Pels are hoping he’s the final piece of a roster that can compete for a high seed in the Western Conference next season when Zion Williamson returns.

CJ McCollum can get it done from just about anywhere on the floor, as he is deadly in the mid-range and has always been a high-volume 3-point shooter who hits 39 percent from long range for his career.

He’s also a guy who can hit tough shots, and even seems to thrive when the defense is right in his face. McCollum can carry an offense when he gets hot, and the numbers suggest that he is at his best when he has a hand in his face.

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum hits tough shots

If you need a player to hit a shot over smothering defense CJ McCollum is your guy, as he led the entire NBA in 3-point percentage when there is tight coverage according to NBA University:

Highest 3P% with “very tight” coverage (0-2ft) among Qualifying players: 1. McCollum: 67%

2. Terrance Ross: 62.5%

3. Lord: 60%

4. Quickley: 47.1%

5. Hield: 46.9%

6. Steph Curry: 46.7%

7. Spida: 44.4%

8. Poole: 42.9%

9. Clay: 40%

10. Bertans: 40% “I’m better when you guard me” pic.twitter.com/pZfc3861h3 — NBA University (@NBA_University) September 12, 2022

McCollum hit an incredible 67 percent of his 3-point attempts when there was tight coverage, which is defined as having a defender within two feet.

His ability to hit tough shots with nearby Defenders has allowed him to go off for huge games, like when he scored 44 points against Houston two years ago, hitting a career-high nine 3-point shots in the process, many of them with a hand in his face:

McCollum should be the beneficiary of more easy shots next season, as Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram are going to draw a lot of attention, leaving McCollum with more space to operate behind the 3-point line.

But it’s nice knowing that the Pelicans have one of the best tough shot makers in the NBA, a guy who can get a bucket even if he is well defended, which is going to make their offense very difficult to stop.